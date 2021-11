PHILIPSTOWN – The West Point Foundry, the 93-acre nature preserve in Putnam County, has been designated as a National Historic Landmark by the National Parks Service. The site served as a hub of mechanical innovation during the Industrial Revolution. It operated from 1818 to 1911 and was contracted after the War of 1812 to provide the U.S. Government with cannons and ammunition, and later provided the supplies to the Union Army during the Civil War.

