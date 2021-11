I’d estimate that 95% of my time is spent at home, puttering and writing. My children like to mix things up for me so I don’t become a complete hermit. Last Saturday, my daughter Rebecca and her husband Andy asked if I wanted to go for a drive to Door County. My daughter needed to restock her copper tree creations at Jacksonport Cottage Gift Shop in Jacksonport. Since I was free, I decided to go along for the ride.

