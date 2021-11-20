ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aylesbury restaurant set to open at the Exchange next year

By Rory Butler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans are in place for a restaurant to fill the remaining empty unit at a Buckinghamshire retail complex. The new Turkish restaurant could open its doors next year at the Exchange in Aylesbury, if the planning...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aylesbury#The Other Side#Public Space#Construction Industry#Food Drink#Exchange#Turkish#Bucks Council
