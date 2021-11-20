Aylesbury restaurant set to open at the Exchange next year

In certain ways, Jacky Ren saved Bing Mi when it was on the verge of extinction. Between the closing of the Alder Street Food Carts and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fate of the jianbing cart, then closed, was uncertain. But in 2020, Ren — who moved to Portland from the Shandong province of China in 2016 — offered to buy out the rest of the owners and take over the business; the cart reopened in the Nob Hill Food Carts in Northwest Portland, with the sausage-and-cracker-filled, saucy crepes that helped develop its reputation. At the beginning of 2022, Ren will expand the Bing Mi brand even further, opening a Northern Chinese dumpling and noodle bar blocks away from the Bing Mi cart.

3 DAYS AGO