Holiday season is here, which means it’s almost time for Presents From Partners, sponsored by Labor’s Community Service Agency (LCSA). In 2020, the agency saw an increased need within union families that could not be ignored. Many struggled due to the impact of the pandemic. In partnership with 50 unions, the Presents From Partners event transitioned from an in-person holiday party into a COVID-safe, delivery style model.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO