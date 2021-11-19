Raiders-Bengals Week 11 Injury Report: Kwiatkoski and Nixon ruled out

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
The Tennessee Titans have signed a new player to bolster their quarterback depth chart. To counteract the loss of third-string QB Matt Barkley, who was signed off the practice squad by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, the Titans have signed veteran reserve QB Kevin Hogan. Hogan will now operate as...
A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
Jason Garrett’s days as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants have come to an end. Joe Judge and the Giants fired Garrett on Tuesday afternoon. The news come less than 24 hours after New York’s offense mustered just 10 points in a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers on Monday night.
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there’s a pretty solid chance that you are not a very big fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, for most Lions fans, Rodgers is right on the top of their most-hated list. But one Lions fan likes...
An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
Adrian Peterson is considered as one of the best running backs in NFL history as he has racked up numerous awards and accomplishments throughout his career. In this article, we will take a look at Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021. Adrian Peterson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $1 Million.
The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
Dick Butkus is fed up with his beloved Chicago Bears. The Hall of Famer was a guest on FanSided's "Stacking the Box" and hosts Mark Carman and Matt Verderame ask for his thoughts on his former team. Butkus did not disappoint, as few were spared his wrath. Butkus opened by...
Did Julian Edelman like playing for the New England Patriots? Does he like Tom Brady? Why do we ask? Because we’re getting mixed signals. He recently went on an angry Patriots rant after ripping the team earlier in the season. Sprinkled in there was his proclamation that he was rooting...
Lamar Jackson missed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears due to an undisclosed illness, so it’s not a surprise why the team and its fanbase have expressed concerns about his condition heading to Week 12. Fortunately, though, it looks like Jackson is ready to return to...
Adrian Peterson's Titans debut went relatively smoothly, as the 36-year old running back tallied 21 yards and a touchdown. But, his 10-year-son had some advice for him to think about as he prepares to face the Saints this Sunday at Nissan Stadium. “He was like, ‘Dad, why are you running...
