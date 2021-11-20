ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want Assam to become laboratory for caste, tribe, language-based education system: Dharmendra Pradhan

Cover picture for the articleGuwahati (Assam) [India], November 20 (ANI): Stating that the Centre wants Assam to become a laboratory for a caste, tribe, language-based education system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the Central Government will prioritize every...

Dharmendra Pradhan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#Caste#Tribe#Ani#Centre#Union Education#The Central Government#Central And State#National Education Policy#Nep
