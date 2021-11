Manchester United fell to their fourth defeat in five Premier League matches as Watford claimed a stunning 4-1 win at Vicarage Road to pile the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After David de Gea saved Ismaila Sarr’s retaken penalty early on, Watford took the lead in the 28th minute when Josh King steered in a cut-back, before Sarr made amends for his earlier miss when he fired past De Gea shortly before half time. Half-time substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back after the restart when he nodded in from close range, but United’s hopes of a comeback were...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO