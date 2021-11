1) England meet Albania for only the sixth time on Friday, at Wembley. Their first encounter, in Tirana in 1989 shortly before the fall of Albania’s particularly hardline Stalinist government, attracted a good deal of curiosity. Here are Barry Davies and Des Lynam providing a little bit of background to tee up the BBC’s live coverage of England’s 2-0 victory. The return fixture, a routine 5-0 England win, was notable for Paul Gascoigne’s first international goal. Elsewhere this weekend, the Republic of Ireland, long out of the World Cup qualification running, face another tough test against Portugal, so here’s a reminder of their 1-0 Euro 96 qualifying win over the Portuguese in April 1995, the closing stages of Jack Charlton’s reign.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO