Pokémon Unite is going to hold two official tournaments of the game this winter. Sponsored by JCG with the cooperation of Pokemon Co., Ltd, the event is named the Pokémon UNITE Winter Tournament 1st and 2nd. Application is live from today for the first tournament, which will be held on December 4 and 5. Each event is divided into two Blocks and will be held online. Players can apply for the tournament from here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO