The Green Bay Packers are testing their fans to see how much they truly love their team. The Packers are giving members of their fanbase a chance to call themselves “owners” by offering 300,000 shares of stock in the team at $300 each, which would net $90 million. It’s just the sixth time in the franchise’s 102-year history that fans can purchase stock, with the process starting on Tuesday and running through Feb. 25. While the Packers are publicly owned, the NFL’s oldest franchise isn’t publicly traded. So the stock isn’t going to pay dividends, and it can’t be bought or sold...

