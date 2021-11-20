ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Variants With Enhanced Transmissibility and Immune Escape Ability Combo Can Worsen Pandemic: Study

Cover picture for the articleA SARS-CoV-2 variant with traits similar to that of the Delta variant might cause a more severe pandemic with more infections and breakthrough infections/reinfections, a new study has found. The study, published in the journal Cell, indicates that a variant with enhanced transmissibility alone would likely be more dangerous...

