Obituaries

Katie Merle Castleberry Black New, 89

 5 days ago

Katie Merle Black New, 89, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 21, 1932 in Marshall County to Charlie and Martha Nelms Castleberry. She formerly worked at...

Kathy Ann Terry, 68

May 14, 1953 - November 17, 2021. Tupelo – Kathy Ann Terry moved on from this life on November 17th in Tupelo, MS. She was born May 14, 1953 to Henry Tutor and Laverne Rea Ward. Kathy grew up in Oakdale, CA and Pontotoc, MS before settling in Tupelo, where she worked at BancorpSouth and attended Cross Pointe Ministries. More importantly, Kathy enjoyed spending time with others. She was a very active volunteer, loved local theatre, concerts and absolutely any other social event. She was full of love, light, laughter and was a joy to be around.
TUPELO, MS
Doug Hill Has Passed Away

ABC7/WJLA has announced that Doug Hill, former chief meteorologist at the station, passed away Monday night in North Carolina. Doug Hill covered the weather in the DC metropolitan area for over 33 years before his retirement in September 2017. Mr. Hill was 71 when he died on November 22 at...
In tribute: Jesse Merl Porter never turned down the unfortunate

Jesse Merl Porter of Portales, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 81, was well known for his fairness, generosity and belief in people. He served as Roosevelt District Magistrate Judge from 1972 to 1999. "I can tell you my dad was an extremely fair and honest person," daughter...
PORTALES, NM
Billy Wayne Voyles, 73

July 17, 1948 - November 16, 2021. Billy Wayne Voyles, 73, was welcomed into his eternal home with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, while holding his daughter’s (Christy) hand as she sang hymns to him until his final breath. He was being cared for in his last days at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS, where he received the most genuine compassion and loving care from his nurses.
Ann Stubblefield Gibbs, 97

Ann Stubblefield Gibbs, 97, died Monday evening, November 22, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced after the Thanksgiving holidays. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family.
William Edward ‘Ed’ Day, 87

William Edward “Ed” Day, 87, died at his residence on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Mr. Day was born October 7, 1934, in the Cornersville Community, the son of Otis and Estella Hudson Day. He made his home in Memphis until his retirement, and was a production foreman at Sonoco. Visitation.
OBITUARIES

