Katie Merle Castleberry Black New, 89

May 14, 1953 - November 17, 2021. Tupelo – Kathy Ann Terry moved on from this life on November 17th in Tupelo, MS. She was born May 14, 1953 to Henry Tutor and Laverne Rea Ward. Kathy grew up in Oakdale, CA and Pontotoc, MS before settling in Tupelo, where she worked at BancorpSouth and attended Cross Pointe Ministries. More importantly, Kathy enjoyed spending time with others. She was a very active volunteer, loved local theatre, concerts and absolutely any other social event. She was full of love, light, laughter and was a joy to be around.

TUPELO, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO