Your daily horoscope

 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Trying on a new personality will be as easy as sticking your face into one of those photo boards at tourist attractions. You line it up and people see the visage while the real you stands a little further back. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You...

Elite Daily

Your Thanksgiving Horoscope Has “Expect The Unexpected” Written All Over It

Despite the celebratory energy that comes with every holiday season, you never really know what the festivities have in store. That is, until you check the astro-weather, of course. It’s no secret that the cosmos works in mysterious ways, but your Thanksgiving 2021 horoscope has “expect the unexpected” written all over it.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Nov. 22, 2021: Scarlett Johansson, choose to take your time

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Scarlett Johansson, 37; Mark Ruffalo, 54; Jamie Lee Curtis, 63; Steve Van Zandt, 71. Happy Birthday: Choose to take your time. Examine your situation and the plans you want to put in motion. Stick to the rules, speak the truth, and question anything and anyone suspicious. It’s essential not to let anyone meddle or lead you astray. Control your life and your future instead of relying on someone to take over. Your numbers are 8, 15, 24, 26, 32, 37, 44.
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Nov. 17, 2021: Rachel McAdams, your passionate attitude will gain support

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Rachel McAdams, 43; David Ramsey, 50; Danny DeVito, 77; Martin Scorsese, 79. Happy Birthday: Pull yourself together, and get your priorities straight. You can gain ground if you run a tight ship and refuse to let others interfere with your plans. Discipline and dedication will help you overcome obstacles and recognize who and what is to your advantage. Your passionate attitude will gain support, and self-satisfaction will evolve from knowing you did your very best. Your numbers are 4, 18, 22, 27, 32, 36, 44.
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Nov. 24, 2021: Sarah Hyland, plan carefully this year, and stick to your playbook

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sarah Hyland, 31; Katherine Heigl, 43; Colin Hanks, 44; Danielle Nicolet, 48. Happy Birthday: Explore your options, but use common sense. Don’t veer down a path that is colorful and exciting but not realistic. If something sounds too good to be true, it’s probably false. Don’t participate in something that will hold you hostage. Plan carefully this year, and stick to your playbook. Discipline, honesty and hard work will lead to success. Your numbers are 4, 13, 21, 25, 34, 36, 47.
fredonialeader.org

[SATIRE] Horoscopes: What leftover candy gives off the same vibe as your sign?

Editor of the Scallion and Confectionery Connoisseur. Aries: You give off big Milky Way energy. You have a tendency to approach things in your life very head-on, and that’s fine, but some will be taken aback by your straightforwardness. Taurus: Alright, now this is interesting! You’re off the beaten path...
lilith.org

Your Jewish Horoscope: Nov. 5-Dec.3, 2021

People have been looking to the stars and the changing seasons for clues and guidance about their lives since the beginning of time. In fact, the Hebrew calendar and the Jewish way of tracking time was designed around these natural cycles and still guides Judaism today. The holidays, metaphors, and teachings we are familiar with all began as connections to the natural world: shifts in the night sky, changes in the moon, the ripening fruits, the changing wind temperature. When we connect to this way of keeping time, we also connect with ancient Judaism, with our ancestors, and with our inner knowing. Often, the honoring or the neglect of the lunar phases and the life cycles of the plants coincides with the honoring or neglect of the sacred feminine within. These horoscopes are a synthesis of listening deeply to the wisdom of the Hebrew calendar and to the world around us. We invite you to take these words as inspiration to connect more deeply with yourself, your ancestors, the Hebrew calendar, and the natural world.
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 21st to 27th, 2021

It’s the last full week of November and the end of Scorpio season, but not the end of Scorpio’s influence, what with Mars still making his mark under Scorpio’s stars. Still, the universe is wise and our Sun’s ingress in Sagittarius is a welcome relief following an especially potent lunar eclipse on the Taurus/Scorpio axis. Even the stars need a break from time to time, to recover and to reflect. The days leading up to the quarter moon in Virgo on the 27th are just that. An opposition between the Sun in Sagittarius and the North Node in Gemini on the 23rd encourages us to leave space for what we don’t yet know, to live in the story before we decide how it ends. Mercury in Sagittarius follows the impulse with an opposition to the North Node on the 25th, asking: “Are you sure? Is that true? Could there be another truth?” — before we put our feet in our mouths. Saturn in Aquarius sextiles Chiron in Aries on the 26th, supporting our efforts to circumnavigate the paths formed by old wounds, to stop what has harmed us from hemming us in. By the 28th, the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury should feel like an alignment, a light that clarifies our intentions, that helps us mean what we say and say what we mean — even if it hurts.
