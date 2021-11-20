ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Share offers great receipes for healthier meals

Cover picture for the articleIf you go to mig.org and watch the Nov. 9 show, you’ll learn about Food Share and how getting fresh food to people became even more critical during the pandemic....

Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
News On 6

Rising Food Prices To Impact Cost Of Thanksgiving Meals

One thing U.S. consumers won't be giving thanks for on Turkey Day this year: the higher cost of food, and just about everything else amid sharply rising inflation. "When you go to the grocery store and it feels more expensive, that's because it is," said Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation. Food prices are up 3.7% so far in 2021, versus a 20-year average of about 2.4%, she told CBS MoneyWatch.
merrillfotonews.com

Food Safety Tips for your Holiday Meal

When you think “Thanksgiving,” what comes to mind? Turkey! According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 46 million turkeys are cooked and eaten in the United States at Thanksgiving. That number represents one-sixth of all the turkeys sold in the U.S. each year. There are a few tips that will ensure that your holiday meal is safe and delicious.
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Food Share

On a episode of Making It Grow show Christa Gonzalez, director of Culinary Medicine for the U S C School of Medicine, Columbia, and Ellie Lane, a member of Clemson’s Rural Health Team, told us about Food Share. This program helps people access fresh healthy food, which has become challenging as people have lost their jobs, given up work to care for children, and faced difficulties shopping safely. Every two weeks, people get a box of fresh food, much of it from local farms. The price is discounted for SNAP recipients– a twenty-pound box is super affordable at ten dollars. All of this is to improve health – diabetes and high blood pressure affect huge numbers of South Carolinians – so each box includes recipes for a healthier lifestyle – and the one we cooked was so good I’ve made it three times since then.
ktvo.com

Free Thanksgiving meals offered in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa residents can eat for free on Thanksgiving Day. Everyone is welcome to drop by the Knight's of Columbus Hall on west Third Street to pick up their Thanksgiving meals. The meals will include turkey, dressing, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, a roll, and dessert. Volunteers will be taking...
bicycling.com

10 Healthy Fast-Food Meals for Cyclists

As a cyclist, you know you need a well-balanced diet to fuel your hard workouts and long rides. And while fast food might not be your go-to for fueling up, you can actually find plenty of healthy fast food to pick up in a pinch, whether you need some grub preride or post.
ABC 15 News

Dr. Nicole Avena shares ways to make your holiday meals healthier this year

Dr. Nicole Avena is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dr. Nicole Avena, nutrition expert and author of the book 'What to Eat When Youre Pregnant,' discusses some ways we can make the holidays healthier this year by making some simple food swaps. When having guests over, it can be hard to accommodate everyone's dietary needs, but it is a good idea to have some dishes available that are friendly to those who have gastrointestinal (GI) sensitivities.
visitnewportbeach.com

7 Local Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while many enjoy hosting family and friends, we’re here to lighten the load on those who don’t like to chef. This year, several Newport Beach restaurants are eager to make your Thanksgiving stress-free by offering an assortment of dine-in and takeout meals. So hang up your apron and leave the cooking to the pros! These seven restaurants are ready to fill your plate with a variety of festive Thanksgiving eats!
EWG

How to make your meal healthier this Thanksgiving

We’ve waited all year to feast on delicious Thanksgiving dishes. But it’s also important for the food to be safe, ensuring it’s free from harmful additives or pesticides. Here are some ideas to inspire your Thanksgiving spread while keeping it healthy. Turkey. The traditional main course at Thanksgiving, turkey contains...
