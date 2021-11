ATLANTA, GA - The Charlotte Hornets fell 115-105 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, snapping their five-game win streak and dropping their record to 10-8 on the year. Charlotte fell in love with the deep ball early and often, but they weren't getting shots to fall. The Hornets went just 10/40 from beyond the arc which is only good for 25%. Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. really struggled, going a combined 2/16 from three. However, Bridges' inside game was on point as he finished the night with 35 points on 15/28 shooting from the floor.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO