ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Litecoin price analysis: Bullish lead takes LTC to $221, as recovery continues

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLitecoin price analysis is bullish today. Support for LTC is present at $207. Resistance is found at $229. The Litecoin price analysis is on the bullish side today. Bulls have recovered a good range from $218 to $221 today. The bullish momentum that started yesterday helped in elevating the price from...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB still 50% below ATH, when will bulls catch up?

The nearest support for the meme token rests at $0.000037. The price resistance for SHIB is at $0.00004009 and another at $0.000047. The daily high reached was $0.00004297 as Shiba Inu price analysis turned bullish. Shiba Inu broke into the top 10 cryptocurrency currency list for a brief while but...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polygon price analysis: MATIC break past $1.75 resistance as market sentiment turns positive

The Polygon price analysis is bullish today. The next resistance for MATIC is found at $1.89. Support for MATIC is present at $1.66. Circumstances are turning positive for MATIC as it breaks above the crucial resistance of $1.75 in a swift move today. The Polygon price analysis suggests the coin corrected yesterday down to $1.68 after rallying high on 23rd November from $1.55 to $1.75, but faced rejection at the later value. However, today MATIC gained enough strength and retested this crucial resistance, successfully turning it into a support level now.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls taking back some airspace

NZD/USD bulls stepping in for a test of the bear's commitments following RBNZ flush out. The 50% mean reversion near 0.6920 is in focus. As per the technical observations in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand yesterday, the bird fell out of the sky is what was regarded as a less hawkish outcome.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK swiftly recovers back above $26, another lower high to be set today?

Chainlink price analysis is bullish today. LINK/USD set lower low above $25 yesterday. Recovery above the previous low seen this morning. Chainlink price analysis is bullish today as we expect further recovery after a slightly lower low set yesterday above the $25 mark. Therefore, LINK/USD should see more upside today, with the 28 mark as the next resistance.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ltc#Price Analysis#Price Level#Litecoin#Ltc Usd#Rsi
cryptopolitan.com

CRO price analysis: Crypto.com price crashes, falls by more than 18%

A retracement towards the $0.66 support level was witnessed. CRO price analysis is bearish for today as prices crashed. The Crypto.com Coin went soaring high in the past few weeks, destroying all the resistance levels in front of it. However, the 13th biggest cryptocurrency at the time of writing wasn’t able to retain its bullish dominance today.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX ready to resume rally after retracing 23 percent?

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. AVAX/USD set higher low above $111. Buying pressure returned overnight. Avalanche price analysis is bullish today as a strong higher low was set yesterday after a 23 percent retracement earlier this week. Since AVAX/USD has set a strong higher high, we expect to see more upside over the next 24 hours as the overall market sentiment is still very bullish.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

CRO price analysis:- The bullish runs continue with the RSI in the overbought zone will the bears come into the play now?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the bulls are trying to push the price up to and up even though the bears tried to push the price down but failed, and the bulls keep control of the price. Let’s look at the technical analysis to see if the bullish run will continue or the bears will come into the play. First, the MACD is showing a green histogram as the MACD line is above the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the overbought zone of 70 near 86, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the moving average is showing a bullish move as the 20MA is above the 50MA and both are above the 100MA, which is a very bullish move, but the Moving average is a lagging indicator which means it will take time to change according to the trend.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand price analysis: ALGO breaks above $1.80, can the bulls continue?

Algorand price analysis suggests further consolidation. ALGO faces resistance at the $1.8250 mark. The Algorand price analysis shows that ALGO has broken above the $1.80 mark as the buyers strongly bounced at the $1.72 support level. The movement has caused a trend reversal and the buyers dominate the market at press time suggesting further upwards movement.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET spikes above $0.13, prepares for another push lower?

VeChain price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow. VET/USD set slightly lower low at $0.12 yesterday. A strong spike higher took VET above $0.13 today. VeChain price analysis is bearish today as we expect another move lower once the current spike above $0.13 ends. Some selling pressure for VET/USD has already returned, likely leading towards more downside over the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH rejected at $619, more downside to follow?

Bitcoin Cash price analysis is bearish today. Support is standing at $599. Resistance is present at $621. The Bitcoin Cash price analysis is in favor of bears today as the price is again decreasing today after rallying high yesterday. Bulls made a good recovery during the last two days, and BCH recovered well, gaining significant value, especially yesterday’s spike was quite notable, which washed out the losses incurred during the past week as the price touched the $619 level.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA drops to $1.60, swiftly reacts higher

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD broke past the $1.75 support yesterday. Cardano price analysis is bearish today as we saw a strong lower low set at $1.60 after a break below $1.75 previous low. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to continue even lower over the following days. The cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

THETA price analysis: THETA rallies high towards $7.4, targets $7.7 crucial resistance next

Theta price analysis is highly bullish today. Strong resistance is found at $7.7. Strong support is present at $7.1. Theta rallied high from $6.6 to $7.4 today, after covering a downwards range yesterday. The short-term price trend line is upwards as coin’s performance has been better this week, and today’s gain is the highest weekly gain the Theta has observed. Today’s bullish momentum is quite aggressive as today Theta crossed above $6.8 resistance and then $7.1 crucial resistance turning them in to support levels, the last resistance Theta crossed was at $7.3, and now the coin is eyeing 7.7 resistance next.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Fantom price analysis: FTM value demotes to $2.516 after an immediate decline

Price has dropped down to $2.52. Fantom price analysis shows downtrend. Support for cryptocurrency is $1.81. The one-day and four-hour Fantom price analysis confirms a declining trend for the day as the price has undergone a significant drop during the last 24-hours as the coin is correcting after spiking high yesterday. Although the bullish trend reached its peak in the previous week, today’s trend is relatively on the discouraging side. The price reduction has brought FTM/USD value down to $2.52 low, and further loss might be coming ahead.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Axie Infinity Price Analysis: AXS/USD to spike to $150 next

AXS/USD value is now at $142.26. Axie Infinity price analysis is bullish today. Support is sufficient at $121.92. The price is swiftly increasing, as seen by the one-day and four-hour Axie Infinity price analysis. The bullish momentum appears to be gaining strength, and a sufficient increase in AXS/USD value can already be noticed. In the last 24 hours, the bulls have pushed the value above $142, as massive buying activity is now taking over the cryptocurrency market.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra Price Analysis: LUNA/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Terra price analysis is bearish for the next 24 hours. The closest support level lies at 38.00. The LUNA price chart indicates that the company has broken down below the $40.00 crucial support level. The sellers had previously defended the mark several times, but they were overwhelmed by recent increases in selling activity across various markets.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Stellar price analysis: XLM aims for $0.443 high after 6 percent rise

Stellar price up 6 percent on intra-day, rising as high as $0.3476. Price targeting 90-day high of $0.443 if $0.385 resistance is crossed. Stellar price analysis for the day confirms beginning of an uptrend for the token. Price went up more than 6 percent on the day with trading volume also rising over 4 percent. Price showed a high of $0.3476 which was the first time at this level since November 17. Since then, XLM has been facing a turbulent period with price struggling to consolidate. Now, after crossing the crucial 20-day Exponential Moving Average, Stellar price could be up to go as high as $0.443 once the $0.385 resistance is crossed.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Trades Near $230 Resistance

According to the daily chart, the Litecoin price prediction is seem maintaining its position as the bulls desire to push the coin above the 9-day moving average. After being locked below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages on the price charts for the past few days, LTC/USD undergoes a much-needed break to the positive side as the market opens today. The Litecoin price is currently posting gains of over 5.37% within the chart, with the coin aiming to cross above the 21-day moving average at a price of $229.82.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Aave Price Analysis: We expect AAVE/USD to hike to $300 soon

Aave price analysis is bearish today. AAVE/USD is currently trading at $260. Today’s Aave price analysis is bearish since we’ve just seen an upside bid rejected after a rise this morning. As a result, before continuing to fall later today, AAVE/USD will most likely establish another lower high. If the bulls have success pushing higher today, we should look for a support test around $255. I think that if this is broken, it will likely lead to a new lower low going into the weekend. However, to do this, the bears need to make sure they can keep prices below $275 for most of the day.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Monero price analysis: XMR breaks above $240 as bullish momentum intensifies

Monero price analysis is bullish today. The price has flared past the $240 psychological mark. Cryptocurrency reclaimed supported at $241.7. The Monero price analysis is in favor of bulls as the bullish momentum is intensifying with time. Today the XMR/USD pair has crossed the $240 psychological mark. The cryptocurrency started recovering yesterday when bulls took the lead in their hands after going through severe loss just a day before. The bullish momentum is strong enough and has recovered a major chunk of the price. However, the overall price trend line is now towards the downside since 10th November, as the coin has been marking lower highs continuously since then.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ to break above the intraday highs of $5.1

Tezos price analysis is bearish today. XTZ/USD is trading at $54.9. The price of Tezos is under pressure today as we anticipate a further decline following the current consolidation. As a result, XTZ/USD should next aim to test the previous low at $4.65. We are currently testing the support zone...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy