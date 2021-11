Crypto exchanges witness massive inflow of Bitcoin. Whales make up 90% of Bitcoin deposits. Bitcoin in crypto exchange reserve continues to reduce. Crypto traders in the market have been seeing massive gains trading numerous assets over the last few months. One such asset that has skyrocketed in the last few months is the king of the crypto sector, Bitcoin. Even though the digital asset has slowly steadied its move, traders continue to flock to crypto exchanges to trade the asset. According to new data, Bitcoin Whales are moving massive amounts of Bitcoin into crypto exchanges as more traders continue to cash out on their Bitcoin.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO