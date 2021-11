Theta price analysis is highly bullish today. Strong resistance is found at $7.7. Strong support is present at $7.1. Theta rallied high from $6.6 to $7.4 today, after covering a downwards range yesterday. The short-term price trend line is upwards as coin’s performance has been better this week, and today’s gain is the highest weekly gain the Theta has observed. Today’s bullish momentum is quite aggressive as today Theta crossed above $6.8 resistance and then $7.1 crucial resistance turning them in to support levels, the last resistance Theta crossed was at $7.3, and now the coin is eyeing 7.7 resistance next.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO