Environment

Drenching rain Sunday

By Sherry Hughes
WCPO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds keep temperatures in the lower 40s tonight as rain develops over the region. The rain is ahead of a strong cold front that will take temperatures crashing down into the 30s as we start the...

www.wcpo.com

nbcboston.com

Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!. It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along...
BOSTON, MA
#Thanksgiving#After The Rain
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: So Nice To See Some Snow!

DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range.   Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers reported small amounts of snow. Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Some areas in the foothills and south metro areas at least came in over an inch! Credit: CBS4 Credit: CBS4 Down in the mountains north of above 8,700 feet near Gunnison our weather watcher Paul Kaplan had to break out the shovel! Credit: CBS4 Unfortunately, at the time of this...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
CHICAGO, IL
WCPO

Chilly air for Thanksgiving night

Rain activity is slowly fading from west to east but some lingering isolated showers will continue through sunset. By 6 p.m., the only rain left on the radar will be in very eastern locations like Adams and Mason County. The temperature won't budge today. We'll hover around the mid 40s all day long.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Milder conditions for Thanksgiving

After a chilly start, a very pleasant Thanksgiving Day is on the way. Many changes follow starting on Friday. Thanksgiving Day Thursday will be milder with mostly sunny skies to start, then partly sunny skies the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the 40's and 50's. Clouds will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Cold front to bring blustery Black Friday, possible snowflakes Sunday

Get your winter coat ready. After a mild Thanksgiving, Baltimore-area residents will have to brace for a blustery Black Friday. In fact, the National Weather Service says, a cold front sweeping down Southeast from the Great Lakes could produce some snow flakes Sunday. “It’s going to turn sharply colder on Friday, through the weekend,” meteorologist Luis Rosa said. “I think there’s a ...
MARYLAND STATE

