Social inclusion and violence prevention in psychiatric inpatient care. A qualitative interview study with service users, staff members and ward managers
Many psychiatric services include social inclusion as a policy with the aim to offer users the opportunity to participate in care and to form reciprocal relationships. The aim of this study was to explore opportunities and problems with regard to participation, reciprocity and social justice that different stakeholders experience when it...bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
