ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Social inclusion and violence prevention in psychiatric inpatient care. A qualitative interview study with service users, staff members and ward managers

By Veikko Pelto-Piri ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3509-8701
BioMed Central
 5 days ago

Many psychiatric services include social inclusion as a policy with the aim to offer users the opportunity to participate in care and to form reciprocal relationships. The aim of this study was to explore opportunities and problems with regard to participation, reciprocity and social justice that different stakeholders experience when it...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

People with mental health problems should be asked about finances – charity

People receiving treatment for mental health problems should be routinely asked about their finances as part of urgent action needed to stop a devastating debt cycle, according to a charity.The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute said links between debt, mental health problems and suicide must be a priority in coronavirus pandemic recovery plans.GPs A&E departments and community mental health services should routinely ask people receiving treatment for mental health problems about their finances, and provide clear signposting to help those who need it, the charity said.Banks, energy companies and other essential services providers should proactively identify customers who...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace

With the holiday season here, consumers are understandably desperate for a “normal” holiday season. For many, that includes big family dinners and Black Friday shopping sprees. Retail and service sector workers have been laboring to keep shelves stocked and customers happy from the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Life on the front lines has been exceptionally stressful for these employees. Suddenly, they found themselves identified as “essential workers,” providing critical services while working in close contact with customers and coworkers. But unlike health care workers, grocery store employees had no prior experience or training in combating infectious diseases. Early in...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Conventional and complementary health care use and out-of-pocket expenses among Australians with a self-reported mental health diagnosis: a cross-sectional survey

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1266 (2021) Cite this article. Mental health disorders are a global health concern. In Australia, numerous national reports have found that the current mental healthcare system does not adequately meet the needs of Australians with mental illness. Consequently, a greater understanding of how people with a mental health disorder are using the broader healthcare system is needed. The aim of this paper is to explore conventional and complementary health care use and expenditure among Australian adults reporting a mental health disorder diagnosis.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Cohesion#Inpatient Care#Social Psychologists#Us And Them#Inpatients
The 74

Four States Increase Access to Youth Mental Health Care

Families, lawmakers, doctors and educators across the political spectrum are in agreement: The kids are not all right.  Maryland, Colorado, California and New Jersey are among the states that have recently passed laws that expand access to youth mental health care.  New protocols and resources are aimed at getting care to those who need it […]
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Fox Anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, Heads to Florida for Second Opinion As She Awaits Test Results To Determine If ‘Cancer Is Still In the Body’

Fox anchor Lindy Thackston, 40, was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in May 2020 and the cancer spread to one of her lungs this past September. Most recently, she shared that she’s waiting on blood test results that will reveal if her cancer is still present and whether or not she’ll need more treatment after recently having a part of her left lung removed. She’s also seeking a second opinion at the Mayo Clinic’s Florida location.
FLORIDA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
powerofpositivity.com

5 Behaviors That Reveal Hidden Mental Health Struggles

People feel free in today’s society to talk about their medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer. However, the stigma around mental health struggles keeps individuals from mentioning bipolar, depression, and anxiety terms. It’s because they feel that mental matters make you weak, but physical problems can be explained.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

People who wake up, smoke and return to sleep may need mental health support to quit

Many cigarette smokers wake in the night, smoke, and then return to sleep. Prior research has linked this behavior to smoking a higher number of cigarettes each day and to a higher likelihood of failing when trying to quit smoking. In recent years, some researchers began to propose that waking to smoke is a symptom of nicotine dependence. New research from Penn State, however, suggests that waking in the night is more likely the result of stress than nicotine addiction.
MENTAL HEALTH
survivornet.com

31-Year-Old Woman Now Has Eight Tumors & Stage Four Synovial Sarcoma After Her Doctors Ignored Her Symptoms for More Than Five Years; Advocating for Yourself

A woman has eight tumors and was recently diagnosed with synovial sarcoma after her doctors ignored her symptoms for more than five years. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. They can occur in muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage or other forms of connective tissues.
CANCER
thebossmagazine.com

Healthcare workers given new vaccine mandate

Both clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers will be required to get vaccine under new CMS mandate. Healthcare workers in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, according to a new order from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate will affect around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA is investigating death of Canadian woman, 75, who suffered brain swelling after participating in clinical trial for controversially approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the death of 75-year-old Canadian woman who participated in clinical trials for the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The unnamed woman died in September 2020 after suffering from brain swelling. Brain swelling is a known side effect of the Aduhelm, though...
HEALTH
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy