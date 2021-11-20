ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Numbers, Crypto Centres, Wrong Hands and 20 Crypto Jokes

By Sead Fadilpašić
Cover picture for the articleThis past week, the markets went red. Anyways. Just before the start of the week, Bitcoin’s largest upgrade in more than four years Taproot went live. Then CRO jumped following the news that Crypto.com had secured the naming rights for the famous Staples Center. While that was happening, Binance published a...

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
Tone Vays on Bitcoin Price, El Salvador, DeFi, NFTs & More

In this video, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, interviews trader, investor, and Bitcoin educator Tone Vays. They discuss scenarios for the bitcoin bear market, bitcoin adoption in El Salvador, the rise of DeFi and NFTs, and Tone even gives us his BTC price prediction for January 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023.
Cryptocurrency industry demands Centre to clarify taxation, filing of crypto assets

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): The cryptocurrency industry seems optimistic about the Centre's decision to introduce the cryptocurrency Bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. In conversation with ANI, Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUcoin on Wednesday said his firm is optimistic about the Centre's decision. He...
Delta Exchange Introduces ‘Crypto Mania’

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Delta Exchange, India’s top derivatives exchange, has introduced Crypto Mania - one of the exciting offers that members can claim while trading on the derivatives exchange. Under the Crypto Mania offer, a user will get 100 DETO free of cost on their first trade within the 7 days of their signup on the platform. For a user to qualify for the offer, they simply need to do any of the two below mentioned tasks:
This Red-Hot Altcoin Could Become the Biggest Crypto Exchange Token, According to Coin Bureau

The host of YouTube channel Coin Bureau is predicting that the native coin of a digital asset marketplace could become the biggest crypto exchange token. In a new video, the analyst known as Guy tells his 1.65 million subscribers that Crypto.com’s brand recognition is already giving its coin, CRO, an edge over other exchange tokens as the firm aggressively promotes its platform.
'We are the number two crypto miner in the world, and we see practically no financial return,' says Kazakhstan President Tokayev

During a meeting with representatives of the financial sector on Friday in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, expressed his opinion on the current state of affairs of the country's cryptocurrency industry. The details of the speech were posted on the official website of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and translated by Cointelegraph:
Number of Addresses Holding Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Drops Amid Crypto Market Downturn

The number of Ethereum addresses holding the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has dropped for the first time in months amid a cryptocurrency market downturn that saw the space shed over $300 billion in value. According to data from Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan, there are currently 981,163 addresses holding the...
India’s Prime Minister: Crypto Could Land in The Wrong Hands if it’s Not Regulated

According to Narendra Modi, India, Australia, and other democratic states should collaborate to establish rules in the cryptocurrency space. Narendra Modi – the Prime Minister of India – urged democratic countries to work together and design a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Without it, the asset class can be employed...
The politics of crypto

In a series of tweets on Nov. 9, “serial technology entrepreneur” Dave Troy outlines his view of cryptocurrency as “an ideologically-driven attack on the legitimacy of fiat currency, the @federalreserve, and the incumbent financial system,” and “the sequel to the January 6th” Capitol riot. Let’s dispense with the latter charge...
Bitcoin plunges to $60K, entire crypto market in bright red

Investing.com - Bitcoin and most other crypto-currencies in the market are posting sharp declines this Tuesday morning, with BTC/USD marking a low around $60,500 around 5am, down more than 8% from yesterday morning's high of $66,320. Ethereum , meanwhile, is losing 9%, just below $4300. The biggest drop in the...
The Introduction to Crypto Coins Staking

Staking involves locking up your digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, USDT to receive rewards. By ‘locking’ or putting away the cryptocurrencies, users can receive staking rewards. This article examines staking in the depot to provide an easy-to-understand answer to ‘what is staking’ What is crypto staking? And how can users learn how to stake coins to earn crypto? Staking is an alternative to crypto mining. The PoS mechanism allows users to generate a passive income only by holding coins as they earn crypto.
Lots of Soaring, Some Record Breaking, NFTing and 20 Crypto Jokes

Another fun crypto week is behind us. Let’s summarize what happened. Bitcoin hit another ATH, as inflation figures in the USA reached its highest level in 30 years and the value of paper money hit an all-time low against hard assets. Analysts said that the current bitcoin rally looks healthy and with less leverage than on previous occasions, altcoins eclipsed combined bitcoin and ethereum transaction volumes on Coinbase, DOGE surged then dropped following an update, the Ethereum Name Service governance token soared on the first day of trading, Ethereum competitor Kadena too was soaring on its DeFi and NFT gaming news. Bitcoin’s Taproot was set to finally be activated this week, as was an upgrade for Ethereum’s L2 scaling solution Optimism. Meanwhile, Robinhood claims it has some 1.6m people on the waitlist for their crypto wallet, Discord seems to be working on a link to Ethereum, and Twitter is launching Twitter Crypto. Also, sadly, an American entrepreneur was tortured by a gang trying to steal his bitcoin.
How Crypto Becomes Money

By soaring 4.4% to new record highs Wednesday after the release of a report that showed U.S. inflation hit its highest level in 31 years and then losing all of that in the day, bitcoin played straight into the hands of mainstream economists who pooh-pooh its potential as a currency.
