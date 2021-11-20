ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Unofficial: BN in the lead in early counting, PN close behind in Melaka State election

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELAKA (Nov 20): According to Malaysiakini, at 6.10pm PN is showing a strong performance in early counting getting votes that are close to BN's. Early...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Unofficial: Barisan Nasional has won 12 seats, looks set to win Melaka State election

MELAKA (Nov 20): Barisan Nasional has surged ahead and looks poised to win the Melaka State election with 12 seats won so far. BN's Chief Minister candidate Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali managed to retain the Lendu seat by more than 3,000 votes while the MCA candidate wrested Machap Jaya from PKR, Malaysiakini reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Pn#Bn#Harapan#Bemban
abc17news.com

2 outsider candidates take early lead in Chilean election

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two outsider candidates hailing from opposite extremes of the political spectrum have taken an early lead in Chile’s presidential election following a bruising campaign that laid bare deep social tensions in the region’s most economically advanced country. With barely 4% of voting booths reporting results, most of them from Chilean embassies abroad, far right lawmaker José Antonio Kast had 29% support compared to 25% for former student protest leader Gabriel Boric. If neither candidate secures a 50% majority, the two top finishers will compete in a Dec. 19 runoff.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theedgemarkets.com

Zahid, Ab Rauf compounded RM10,000 each for violating Melaka state election SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): The Ministry of Health has issued a compound of RM10,000 each to UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Melaka state election campaign.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Melaka polls: Polling centres closed, vote counting begins

MELAKA (Nov 20): The voting process for the Melaka state election, which began at 8am on Saturday, ended at 5.30pm with the closure of all 217 polling centres. According to the electoral roll, there are 495,195 registered voters in Melaka, of whom 476,037 are ordinary voters. The voting process was...
ELECTIONS
theedgemarkets.com

Melaka DAP chairman resigns for dismal state election results

MELAKA (Nov 21): Melaka Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Datuk Tey Kok Kiew has announced his resignation after the party managed to win only four of the eight seats it contested in the Melaka state election on Saturday. In his apology to DAP members, Tey said the decision to resign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
theedgemarkets.com

Melaka polls: 11,557 early voters to cast their votes on Tuesday — EC

MELAKA (Nov 15): A total of 11,557 early voters will cast their votes at 31 polling centres starting 8am on Tuesday in the 15th Melaka state election. Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the early voters comprise 9,217 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 2,340 police personnel.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Melaka polls: Early voting process runs smoothly, 39% voter turnout as at 11am

MELAKA (Nov 16): The early voting process for the Melaka state election is running smoothly after the early voting centres (PPAs) were opened at 8am on Tuesday. Bernama checks found that the Election Commission (EC) had prepared two voting channels at the Melaka Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) in Ayer Keroh, apart from the special voting tent for voters who are showing symptoms of Covid-19.
WORLD
recordargusnews.com

All ballots in election counted … twice

MERCER — Director Thad Hall and the county elections crew had already counted all of the 24,325 ballots cast in the Nov. 2 election once. Now they’ve done it twice. A tight statewide race for the Commonwealth Court — less than half a percent separated second and third place with two seats available — triggered the recount, local work for […]
MERCER, PA
theedgemarkets.com

Unofficial: State MCA chief Lim has slim lead in Kelebang in Melaka State election

MELAKA (Nov 20): BN has a slender lead with 2,459 votes while Harapan has 2,246 votes. PN is in third place with 2,030 votes in Kelebang at 7.10pm. According to Malaysiakini, the incumbent Gue Teck is defending the seat against BN's Lim Ban Hong, who is the state MCA chief, and PN's Bakri Jamaluddin.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Outsiders take early lead in Chilean presidential election

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Two outsider candidates hailing from opposite extremes of the political spectrum look headed to a runoff in Chile’s presidential election following a bruising campaign that laid bare deep social tensions in the region’s most economically advanced country. With almost half of polling centers reporting results far right lawmaker José Antonio Kast had 29% support compared to 24% for former student protest leader Gabriel Boric. If neither candidate secures a 50% majority, the two top finishers will compete in a Dec. 19 runoff. Also up for grabs is Chile’s entire 155-seat lower house of Congress and about half the Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy