Protests

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS, KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, marched through...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
#Italy#Croatia#Protest Riot#Ap#Austrian
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Italy's Draghi vetoes third Chinese takeover this year

ROME, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has vetoed the third Chinese takeover in the country since his government took office in February, an official Hong Kong filing by the rebuffed group showed on Tuesday. Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical (300316.SZ) said Rome had blocked its attempt to set...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Sweden elected its first female leader. She resigned hours later.

Sweden on Wednesday confirmed Magdalena Andersson as its first female leader, nearly 100 years after the Scandinavian country extended women the right to vote. Hours after assuming office, Andersson resigned from the post when a member of the ruling coalition, the center-left Swedish Green party, quit the government in protest after lawmakers passed a budget bill backed by three right-wing parties. Andersson’s Social Democratic Party had put forward an alternative budget proposal that failed to pass. Andersson said she hopes to form a single-party ruling government.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany considers new COVID-19 curbs, compulsory vaccines

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Germany should impose further restrictions to try to stop a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday as more politicians backed the idea of compulsory vaccinations. The surge in infections comes at a difficult time as Chancellor Angela Merkel...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Despite high jab rate, Portugal mulls new COVID-19 measures

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has vaccinated 86% of the country against the coronavirus, but the prime minister warned Tuesday that the latest infection surge across Europe compels the Portuguese government to consider precautionary measures. “We can’t ignore the signs,” Prime Minister António Costa said of the European Union’s growing...
WORLD
Reuters

Polish Border Guard reports more incidents at Belarus frontier

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Migrants tried to force their way through the fence on the Poland-Belarus border in at least two locations on Tuesday night, the Polish Border Guard said, as tensions remained on the ground amid a diplomatic push by the Polish prime minister. While the number of...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Australia deploys forces to Solomon Islands as protesters burn Chinatown, Parliament

Violence shook the capital of the Solomon Islands for a second day despite a lockdown, with protesters targeting Chinatown as the nation’s embattled leader vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable and Australia said it would send troops to quell the unrest. Smoke billowed over Honiara on Thursday, a day after...
CHINA
Reuters

Twenty-seven migrants perish trying to cross Channel to Britain

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British and French officials traded blame on Wednesday after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they made a perilous crossing of the English Channel. The accident was the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway separating the two countries. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kion546.com

Croatia defender Josip Stanisic tests positive for virus

MUNICH (AP) — Croatia says defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country’s national team. German club Bayern Munich says he is in isolation at home and was fully vaccinated. Stanisic came off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday. The result earned Croatia a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. It was the 21-year-old right back’s third game for Croatia.
SOCCER

