Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

Footage that purports to show Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai at a tennis tournament on Sunday did little to quell the international outcry over her whereabouts and safety after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault. Official photos published by the tournament organized by China Open shows Peng among guests at the tournament. The post on social media made no mention of the questions surrounding Peng, who had not been seen publicly since she said on social media on Nov. 2 that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her. Peng’s name immediately vanished from Chinese social media after he accusation, leading many tennis officials and star players to demand answers about the whereabouts of the three-time Olympian and former Wimbledon champion.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO