President Biden said today that he must tap into the nation’s strategic petroleum reserves to cut gas prices ahead of the holidays. Speaking at the White House before leaving to spend the holiday in Nantucket, Mass., Biden said the price spikes in the U.S., which are now averaging more than $3.40 across the country, are not because of his policies. He said the market has been slow to meet the intense demand "because oil-producing companies and large companies have not ramped up production quick enough.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO