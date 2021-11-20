Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang has stepped down following accusations that the German forged his COVID-19 vaccination document. The 47-year-old had previously denied doing so when asked by his club, but on Friday afternoon it was announced that both he, and his assistant Florian Junge had left their positions at the second-tier club.
The pharmacy and aged care sectors have called for new penalties for vaccination status fraud including bribery, use of fake certificates or stand-in vaccine recipients getting the Covid-19 jab on behalf of an unvaccinated person. The Pharmacy Guild and Aged and Community Services Australia have warned that anti-vaxxers are using...
The 2.Bundesliga club's former head coach is the subject of an investigation by prosecutors in Germany. Werder Bremen head coach Markus Anfang and his assistant Florian Junge have stepped down from their positions at the 2.Bundesliga club amid allegations of faking Covid-19 vaccine certificates. Anfang was revealed to be the...
(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union drugs regulator has authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children aged from 5 to 11 years. Thursday's move clears the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school children on the continent amid a new wave of infections sweeping across Europe. It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children. The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.”
KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — In the West African country of Burkina Faso, many feel the government has let them down during the pandemic. Tests, vaccines and messaging often miss many residents, despite a $200 million budget for virus-response efforts. In a region where women are responsible for family work and community relationships, they’ve stepped up to fill in gaps. These women provide an authoritative voice, make and deliver supplies, and support families through the economic crisis. Among these women is Mariama Sawadogo. She hosts a COVID-19 radio show in the central town of Kaya. Listeners say they'd know little about coronavirus without her. She interviews medical professionals and gives quizzes. She's become a role model in her community.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning members that they risk undermining the 27-nation bloc’s COVID-19 travel and access certificate system with new uncoordinated restrictions some are introducing to try to thwart a surge in cases. As coronavirus cases jump, many countries have begun tightening rules on people who are not vaccinated. Some German states, for example, are now demanding proof of vaccination and daily negative tests. From next month, Italy will require proof of vaccination or having recovered to get access to festive season activities. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday that there's "an obvious risk that differing approaches between countries could endanger confidence in the COVID certificate system, and harm free movement in the Union.”
PARIS (AP) — France has launched a plan to give booster shots to all adults, opting against a further lockdown or curfew, to help combat a worrying uptick in infections in the country. French Health Minister Olivier Veran laid out the plans during a press conference Thursday, in which he reduced the time gap between second and third shots from six to five months. Veran says France already has enough vaccines to launch the nationwide booster campaign. Veran also laid out a swathe of measures seen as tightening the screws on mask wearing in public areas and says that the country's COVID pass will become invalid if a person has not received a booster shot within seven months of a second dose.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Union of Journalists is urging journalists not to travel to Qatar to cover next year’s World Cup, saying the Arab country cannot be trusted. The deputy leader of the union, which has more than 18,000 members, said Wednesday that he is afraid sources critical of the government risk disappearing or going to prison for a long time. The statement came as a reaction to the detention by Qatari security forces of two journalists from the Norwegian national broadcaster. The footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup was deleted.
LONDON (AP) — The creation of an independent regulator for English football has been given initial backing by the government in a move intended to safeguard the future of clubs by providing financial oversight and assessing the suitability of potential owners. The announcement by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries followed the publication of a review of football governance. The review was commissioned following the ill-fated attempt by six leading Premier League clubs to launch a European Super League. The review cecommended the granting of “golden share” of veto powers to supporters’ groups on key issues such as clubs attempting to enter breakaway competitions.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced Thursday. The coronavirus evolves as it spreads and many new variants, […]
Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. Michael T. Osterholm is Regents Professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Even though the United States is...
LILLE, France (AP) — Jonathan David had struggled to find his mark at French club Lille. The Canada forward joined the northern side in 2020 and needed 13 matches before finding the net. Since then, he has transformed into one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe. At 21, David is the French league top scorer. His goal midweek in a 1-0 victory against Salzburg in the Champions League was his 12th this season in all competitions. Only Erling Haaland (13 goals) has scored more in all competitions among players born in 2000 or later in the top five European leagues.
Six countries have been added to the UK’s red list after UK scientists said they are worried about a new variant of coronavirus. The B.1.1.529 variant has first been found in cases in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong. People who have recently visited South Africa – where the bulk...
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Dutchman Dick Advocaat has resigned as coach of Iraq after failing to secure a single victory in six World Cup qualifiers in his three months in charge. The 74-year-old, who counts three stints as Netherlands coach among his many previous posts, will be replaced by Montenegrin Zeljko Petrovic on a caretaker basis for the Arab Cup, which gets underway in Qatar next week.
A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).
U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad.
“A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
PARIS (AP) — France is launching a new process for women to formally report abuse, circumventing police stations where many victims feel uncomfortable filing such complaints. Junior Interior Minister Marlene Schiappa said alternative locations can include a friend’s home or some other place where abused women feel safe. “There are women who tell us that they don’t dare to come to a police station because they are afraid of not being welcomed,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press. “That’s why we are lifting one after the other, the obstacles they are facing.” An annual survey led by national statistics institute INSEE found that only 10% of victims of sexual abuse in France file a formal complaint.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol has elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul. Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi is the inspector general at the United Arab Emirates’ interior ministry. He was elected by Interpol for one four-year term. He has been accused by human rights groups of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE. The vote for president was being closely watched since the first-ever Chinese president of the body vanished midway through his four-year term on a return trip to China in 2018. It subsequently emerged that he had been detained. He had been accused of bribery and other alleged crimes.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it’ll launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice. The government on Thursday still stopped short of saying that the task force would guarantee the banning of dog meat. The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists. Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people. Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.
