- The warning couldn't be blunter: "Any time someone asks you to solve a problem using gift cards, it's a scam." So say consumer fraud experts as we head into the holiday season -- an especially popular time for scammers who love tricking people into buying gift cards as step one of their own nefarious schemes. And once they've wormed the PIN number on the back of those cards from their victims, well … as the Federal Trade Commission notes, "they can get quick cash while staying anonymous."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO