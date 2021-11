(Jefferson County) A traffic accident in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon sent a man from Gray Summit and a woman from Highridge to the hospital. Highway patrol says 41-year-old Alicia Hembree was eastbound on Highway 30 just east of Carol Park Road in a 2010 Nissan Versa when she struck the side of a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by 72-year-old Billy Roam. Both Hembree and Roam received serious injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital South. The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO