The Ingraham Angle - Friday, November 19

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

Fox News

Fox News @ Night - Wednesday, November 24

The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
The Hollywood Reporter

Bret Baier: “There Were Concerns” About Tucker Carlson Doc That Led to Contributor Resignations

Concerns about a Fox Nation series that led to the resignations of two high-profile conservative contributors at Fox News Channel extended to the cable network’s news division. The controversial series “Patriot Purge,” which was produced as part of Tucker Carlson’s programming deal with the subscription streaming service, suggested that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have been a “false flag” attack meant to allow the government to persecute conservatives. That insinuated alternate history led to the resignations of long-time contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes last week. “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives...
SFGate

Geraldo Rivera Criticizes Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, the top-rated Fox News host, faced criticism Thursday — including from a prominent colleague at his own network — after he announced plans for a documentary series featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The three-part series, “Patriot Purge,” is set to...
Rolling Stone

Kyle Rittenhouse, Far-Right Darling, Tells Tucker Carlson He ‘Supports the BLM Movement’

Kyle Rittenhouse — the teen who was acquitted Friday after he shot three people, killing two, at a racial justice protest in Kenosha last summer — told Tucker Carlson that he is “not a racist person.” “I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” he said in a clip released by Fox News, teasing an interview with the host that will air Monday night. Shortly after the jury announced its verdict on Friday, the network teased the interview special. On Sunday, Fox aired a “sneak peek” of the interview, where Rittenhouse denied that his actions that day were related to race....
The Big Lead

Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo Tried an Abbott & Costello Bit on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Laura Ingraham welcomed Raymond Arroyo to Monday's episode of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News to discuss the current state of woke television. Apparently, viewers don't like it. In fact, Arroyo was recently watching You on Netflix. One of the characters gets measles or something. It's unclear what exactly happens because Arroyo and Ingraham used the title of the show to launch into an Abbott & Costello bit.
Rolling Stone

The Tension Inside Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s Extremism Is Real

There appears to be quite a bit of tension inside Fox News over the extremist views of the network’s most popular host. Host Bret Baier publicly admitted on Monday that there were internal “concerns” at the network about the Tucker Carlson-produced documentary, Patriot Purge. The controversial documentary suggested Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation and aired on the network’s streaming platform. During a recent interview on fellow Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Baier seemed a bit uncomfortable when Kilmeade asked about two network contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who resigned in protest over the network’s choice to...
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Rips ‘Un-American’ Tucker Carlson, Fox News for Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theories

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) blasted those who are spreading conspiracy theories about the January 6th insurrection — that the violence that day was a “false flag” operation — as “un-American” and “very dangerous.” “It’s the same kind of thing you hear from people who say 9/11 was an inside job, for example,” Cheney said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “It’s un-American to be spreading those kinds of lies, and they are lies.” Cheney, who is the top Republican on the select committee investigating January 6th, offered this scathing answer in response to a question from host Chris Wallace about recent...
Fox News

Tucker Carlson Tonight - Wednesday, November 24

