The Ingraham Angle - Friday, November 19

Kyle Rittenhouse — the teen who was acquitted Friday after he shot three people, killing two, at a racial justice protest in Kenosha last summer — told Tucker Carlson that he is “not a racist person.”
“I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” he said in a clip released by Fox News, teasing an interview with the host that will air Monday night. Shortly after the jury announced its verdict on Friday, the network teased the interview special.
On Sunday, Fox aired a “sneak peek” of the interview, where Rittenhouse denied that his actions that day were related to race....
Comments / 0