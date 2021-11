FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Third game of the season. Best performance to date. For Colorado State women's basketball coach Ryun Williams, it's the perfect type of progression for his team, which moved to 3-0 under him for the fourth time with a 71-56 win over Oral Roberts. The result was a blend of the Rams doing what they do best offensively most the night – transition basketball – and the defense found a way to make up for what the Golden Eagles were most effective with, driving the lane.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO