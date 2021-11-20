First trailer for No Time To Die star's new movie

Channing Tatum's Dog is a new movie that the 21 Jump Street actor is appearing in, and not actually about his personal dog. This seems like cheating on our part but Tatum not only stars in the project but co-directed it as well, so this is just as much Channing Tatum's Dog as Channing Tatum's dog is. In any event, the trailer for the new film, which seems to take an road-trip riff on the Turner & Hooch formula, has been released and you can watch it below. Co-directed by Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum (both in their feature directorial debut but having previously collaborated on the Magic Mike series), the MGM feature will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO