Thank you to our clients

As the holiday season is upon us and Thanksgiving arriving this week, we are reminded of the main reason we love what we do at The Yeatman Group. It’s easy to get distracted by the many beautiful homes, communities, and great deals we come across every...
It’s never been a more interesting or exacting time to be an indie broker. In November, Inman celebrates the indie by narrowing in on what growth tactics are working best and what tech is emerging that offers the best competitive advantage. Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for...
It might seem like it’s hard to be thankful right now. Most of us have taken our masks off, but COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Vaccines that guard against the disease have certainly helped, but their effectiveness fades after a while, and sometimes people who have had the shots still become ill.
Welcome to this elegant English Tudor home that has been beautifully renovated. Enter into a grand entrance foyer with wainscoting, marble floor & a stunning circular staircase. Continue to the living room, complete with original built-in bookcases & fireplace. The handsomely remodeled kitchen offers custom cabinetry, limestone counters as well as an island & opens onto a family room with a gorgeous stone fireplace. The millwork throughout the home is outstanding & the original plaster friezes located on the first floor are stunning. The owner's suite consists of 3 adjoining rooms that include the bedroom, full bath with shower & soaking tub & a large sitting/TV room with a fireplace & an abundance of custom built-in closets. The 3rd floor is finished and has 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and a kitchenette, which would be perfect for au pair or caretaker. A rare find in the area, there is a full sized inground pool & well landscaped walled gardens. The detached garage offers a carriage apartment above that has a full bath & kitchenette plus changing rooms & bath for pool guests below. This is truly a remarkable home!
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
While looking for bargains when gift shopping qualifies as smart holiday spending, you can also be rewarded if you splurge on certain items. For example, some name brands or models are higher-quality...
FLATBUSH, Brooklynn — When Kings Theater begin offering a Thanksgiving luncheon five years ago, it was a nice way to serve community, but it has transformed into a necessity in Flatbush. Volunteers and students from the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism at Erasmus High school served up turkey and trimming to all comers. “I thought that […]
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all the reasons we have to be thankful. We hope everyone enjoys the holiday with family, friends, neighbors and loved ones. Our staff here is thankful for our readers, our own loved ones, and for the community support shown throughout the years. We...
November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the essential role played by 53 million Americans who serve as family caregivers — nearly 80 percent of whom look after care receivers who are 50 years of age or older. At any hour of any day in America, family...
Main streets and malls may be decked out with tinseled trees and Santa Claus figures, but for many, the holiday season is a time centered around Hanukkah. This year, the Jewish holiday spans Nov. 28...
Host Teri Barr talks with Lexi Pelchen, Home Finance Expert with Forbes Advisor/Forbes Home, to learn about the easy ways to save money on your holiday decorations. DIY? Trade? Forage? So many great ideas to help you keep more cash in your pockets this year. And a bonus tip, too! How to save money by planning ahead for 2022.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday get most of the holiday shopping hype. But if you want your shopping to be more impactful and align with your values, consider spending on Saturday instead. See: Costco,...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for new parents is best? Whether you’re recently a new parent or know someone who is, chances are you’ve already likely noticed that new parents don’t have a lot of time to shop for themselves. Regardless if you want to buy a gift for someone […]
You're really into a new home upgrade trend, but you're not sure how long it will be stylish. As a savvy homeowner, you know it doesn't make sense to invest in a project that will soon be considered...
Some things just don’t set well with me. I was shopping at one of the big box stores on Nov. 1, when Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and other holiday tunes were already being played. Come on, retailers, can’t you at least wait until after Thanksgiving to promote your commercialism?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for every grandpa are best? Grandparents are our earliest supporters. They provide insight into our heritage and culture. They also play a vital role in our families’ lives whether they live nearby or far away. Because they are so important, only the best can do […]
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your husband is best? Gift shopping can be a torturous task. Anyone who’s spent hours flipping through leather jackets that look exactly the same or perused thousand-and-one cufflinks only to end up right where you began can relate to this. On top […]
Comments / 0