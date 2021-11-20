ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

First-generation immigrants make up one-in-five business owners

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. SCORE’s “The Megaphone of Main Street: Unsung Entrepreneurs” report indicates 20...

beacononlinenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
bendsource.com

How to Make Local Business Owners Dance

"Cha-ching!" Leela Morimoto's phone exclaimed, pretending to be a cash register. "What did you sell?" I asked when I saw the smile appear on her face, knowing the sound was a notification from Etsy telling her someone just made a purchase from her shop, Leemo Designs. "A magnetic fridge white...
THEATER & DANCE
myasbn.com

Overview of New $100 Billion Small Business Aid Program

Recently, The US department of treasury introduced instructional guidance for their State Small Business Credit Initiative or (SSBCI). This small business aid program has been implemented since 2010. The State representatives have recently announced that they will revise the package with the inclusion of 1.9 trillion dollars to help businesses recover from the Coronavirus damages.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
@growwithco

Steps for retiring as a small business owner

Determine what you want your life to look like during retirement. Business owners who are looking to retire should consider details like where they want to live in the future, how much that will cost, what other expenses they may have and where they will get their retirement income. Creating a plan can ensure that all of these important details are arranged and nothing is missed along the way.
SMALL BUSINESS
WKRC

Five College Hill business owners picked for 'OurShop' initiative

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - It's a dream come true for five local business owners who were given a unique opportunity to open their storefronts, rent-free. The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation (College Hill CURC), in partnership with The Carol Ann and Ralph V . Haile, Jr. Foundation, YARD & Company and the Kolar Experience Institute, is launching ‘OurShop’ a new retail program this Small Business Saturday, November 27.
SMALL BUSINESS
wgbh.org

Remembering Aaron Feuerstein, a local business owner who put employees first

Remembering Aaron Feuerstein, a local business owner who put employees first. I’m not often nostalgic about the way businesses and business owners once conducted themselves. No matter the Supreme Court ruling in 2010, corporations are not people, and they typically are not driven by the milk of human kindness. That’s not a negative perspective but rather an acknowledgment of the reality of capitalism, and what drives it. Profitable companies put the bottom line first and, often, the contributions of employees are not valued or even recognized.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thehudsonindependent.com

‘A Precarious Time’ for Small Business Owners

The Hudson Independent presents “The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global; It’s Local,” a series describing how international manufacturing and shipping woes affect everyday life in the rivertowns. Read on for the fourth installment. (Catch up with our third installment featuring a local construction business struggling to price and plan projects for customers.)
SMALL BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

How Finger Lakes businesses can make an impact on first-time clients

9,000 square miles of area for a four-season vacation destination and known for its 11 glacial lakes, Finger Lakes is one of the most underrated tourist destinations in the USA. Its wine region is celebrated globally and the Wine Tour is on its way to becoming the 4th best tour in the US. It’s also a must for outdoor lovers who will absolutely love its picturesque beauty while hiking or biking. In 2018, Finger Lakes had more than 5 million visitors who spent a little over $2 billion. With tourism as one of its major economic drivers, business owners will do well to present an outstanding first impression. Here are some tips on how to captivate tourists and permanent residents to your enterprise.
ECONOMY
BlogHer

15 Small Business Grants to Apply For This Year

Funding opportunities aren’t necessarily scarce but tracking down viable options can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Deadlines are constantly looming, application requirements change, and setting aside time to complete them is a job in and of itself. That being said, we’ve discovered small business grants that provide worthwhile resources, and more importantly, money you don’t have to pay back, to get your idea off the ground. Note: The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is also live for those who are eligible. It provides borrowers in low- or moderate-income areas and a maximum of 10 employees with loans...
SMALL BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

UPS Launches First In Series Of Partnerships For Diverse Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses

Knock, knock. Black business just arrived at your doorstep, and it’s all thanks to UPS. The small business landscape in the United States has changed significantly, especially over the last decade, as diverse communities and minorities have grown in both management and executive positions, as well as in the operation of small- and medium-sized businesses.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy