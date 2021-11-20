First-generation immigrants make up one-in-five business owners

9,000 square miles of area for a four-season vacation destination and known for its 11 glacial lakes, Finger Lakes is one of the most underrated tourist destinations in the USA. Its wine region is celebrated globally and the Wine Tour is on its way to becoming the 4th best tour in the US. It’s also a must for outdoor lovers who will absolutely love its picturesque beauty while hiking or biking. In 2018, Finger Lakes had more than 5 million visitors who spent a little over $2 billion. With tourism as one of its major economic drivers, business owners will do well to present an outstanding first impression. Here are some tips on how to captivate tourists and permanent residents to your enterprise.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO