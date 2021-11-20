Mark West Preview Days

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Cornhole craze: It’s not just a game, it’s a lifestyle. It’s becoming so popular that one local couple is making a living from it. What started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, now has the couple as one of the industry leaders in California. “We used to beg people to let us have a shot to bring this into their breweries and now we actually can’t keep up with all the requests to go out and bring boards,” Rebecca explained. OV Cornhole (OVC) started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch,...

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO