GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans of the Green Bay Packers are taking advantage of a chance to own a piece of the team by the tens of thousands. Just over one week into the latest stock sale, more than 138,000 shares have been snapped up of the 300,000 that are available, the team said Wednesday. Fans snapped up $10 million worth of stock in just the first three hours, WLUK-TV reported last week.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO