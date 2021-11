If you’re planning to purchase an affordable laptop for the purpose of performing basic tasks, you should take a look at this year’s Black Friday laptop deals so that you can enjoy significant savings in the process. Some of the best Black Friday deals for laptops are already online ahead of the shopping holiday, so you can actually already secure your new machine. The Asus L510 laptop, which is currently discounted under this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, is available from the retailer for just $219, after a $60 reduction from its original price of $279.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO