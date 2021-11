Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the Europa League were dashed in agonising fashion as a late fightback from Bayer Leverkusen denied them a famous victory in Germany Ange Postecoglou’s spirited side knew they would probably require a win to keep their last-32 dream alive and they were on course for this outcome until the closing stages after a Josip Juranovic penalty and a strike from Jota cancelled out Robert Andrich’s early goal for the hosts.However, Leverkusen hit back twice in the closing eight minutes to win 3-2 and top the group.The result means Celtic will drop into the Europa Conference...

UEFA ・ 2 HOURS AGO