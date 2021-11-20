ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Prince Philip and the Queen met: The story of a royal relationship

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIjSy_0d2f9mQM00

The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years up until Prince Philip’s death on Friday 9 April.

The couple, who first met as children in 1934, would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on Saturday, 20 November.

The Queen and the duke were introduced at the wedding of Prince Philip’s cousin, Princess Marina, to Prince George , Duke of Kent.

At the time, the Corfu-born Philip was the Prince of Greece and Denmark. He was 13 years old, while the then Princess Elizabeth was aged eight.

The couple met again five years later in 1939 at Dartmouth Royal Naval College.

According to Elizabeth’s governess, Marion Crawford, the princess was drawn to Philip’s “Viking” good looks. Crawford recalls in her memoir, The Little Princesses , that Philip caused the teenage Elizabeth to turn “pink-faced” when she saw him.

Another person close to Elizabeth who clocked her fondness of Philip early on was Margaret Rhodes, her cousin, who wrote in her autobiography, The Final Curtsey: A Royal Memoir by the Queen’s Cousin , that she “was truly in love from the very beginning”.

Apparently, Elizabeth’s attraction towards Philip was noted by his uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, who described their first meeting as “a great success” in his diary.

After their initial meeting, Elizabeth and Philip began corresponding via letter while he served in the Mediterranean and Pacific Fleets during the Second World War.

When Philip returned, he asked Elizabeth's father, King George VI, for his permission to propose to her.

The couple announced their engagement on 9 July 1947. The ring was made by the jewellers Philip Antrobus using diamonds from a tiara belonging to Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg.

The wedding took place just four months after their engagement had been announced, with a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 20 November.

Princess Elizabeth was the 10th member of the royal family to get married at Westminster Abbey, which was also the venue of choice for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011.

Prior to the wedding, Prince Philip was appointed the Duke of Edinburgh in addition to being conferred with two other titles, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich of Greenwich in the County of London.

The couple invited 2,000 guests to their wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, and the Archbishop of York, Cyril Garbett.

Elizabeth’s dress was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. The floor-length gown featured floral and star patterns and was inspired by Boticelli's Primavera painting.

Made from duchess satin and decorated with 10,000 seed pearls that had been imported from the US, it also featured a 15ft-long train.

The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, which marked their platinum anniversary, in 2017.

The bells of Westminster Abbey were rung on the day to mark the occasion.

They celebrated with a private dinner with family and friends at Windsor Castle.

Click through the gallery above for the timeline of their royal relationship.

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Royal Heartbreak: Prince Charles Caught Verbally Abusing Princess Diana In Newly Unearthed Video

Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Geoffrey Fisher
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Norman Hartnell
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Expecting Baby No. 4? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Delighted About Duchess' Alleged Pregnancy Amid Her Health Issues

Kate Middleton and Prince William are, reportedly, set to welcome a baby girl. Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to be enjoying their married life with their three doting children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridge family also appears to be very happy together amid all the issues and controversies face by the palace.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#A Royal Memoir#Pacific Fleets
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Phoned Prince Charles To Convince Him She’s Well Even If She’s Not Following Her Health Scares?

Queen Elizabeth has, allegedly, been convincing Prince Charles that she's fine even if she's not. The past couple of weeks have been very challenging for Queen Elizabeth. Following her overnight stay at a hospital for an undisclosed illness, palace insiders revealed that the monarch also sprained her back right because Remembrance Day Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why the Queen's childbirth process with Charles, Anne and Andrew is controversial today

Viewers of The Crown will have watched with surprise at the Queen's births of her first three children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew. The monarch was reportedly put into a state called 'twilight sleep' during labour, where she was given an anaesthetic and the baby born using forceps. The controversial technique is no longer used today. Indeed, when Her Majesty welcomed her fourth child, Prince Edward, she chose another method of delivery.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Exactly why the Queen was hospitalized was not specified, as she is entitled to medical privacy, but she was back at her desk the next day, and earlier this week, she held two virtual engagements.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Heartbreak: Prince Charles, Prince William Disgusted With Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Favorite’ Child Following His Recent Retaliation?

Prince Charles and Prince William are, allegedly, disgusted with Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew recently responded to Virginia Roberts’ claims that he sexually abused her at least three times when she was just a minor. In a statement sent out by his lawyers, the Duke of York accused Roberts of being money-hungry. He also claimed that his accuser is only suing him so that she would get another payday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Has 'Never Forgiven Himself' For Doing This, Snubbed By Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Beatrice didn't christen Sienna with royal babies August and Lucas

Two royal babies were christened together on Sunday 21 November, in a huge first for the royal family. The son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, August, nine months, and the son of Zara and Mike Tindall, Lucas, eight months, were baptised in the presence of the Queen at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

351K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy