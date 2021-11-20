ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot Multiple Times On Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times in what witnesses believe was a robbery on the Near North Side early Saturday, police said.

The 34-year-old man was outside when he was shot twice in the head and three times in the arm in the 100 block of East Illinois Street at about 3:20 a.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Witnesses told police they believe the victim was being robbed and they saw a physical struggle ensue.

Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Ellis Warren
5d ago

This shooting was an overkill! Who gets shot twice in the head & three times in the arm? This appears to be rather personal 🤔

