What just happened? Tesla owners around the world found themselves unable to connect to their vehicles from the mobile app on Friday. Initially reported in the U.S. and Canada, reports of the mobile app outage quickly spread across the globe to other owners in the company's European and Asian markets. The outage followed closely behind an upgrade to the company's mobile application, though no link between the two has been found at this time.

