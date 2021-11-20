ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovakia reports new record of coronavirus cases since pandemic start

By Reuters Staff


 5 days ago

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Slovakia reported 9,171 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

The country of 5.5 million earlier in the week tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots.

With a seven-day incidence of 11,500 new cases per million inhabitants, the country has the worst reported epidemic situation in the world, according to Our World in Data statistics. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Boston Herald

Massachusetts reports 1,848 new coronavirus cases, breakthrough case count on the rise

State health officials on Tuesday reported 1,848 new coronavirus cases, as total COVID hospitalizations in the Bay State rose again. The state Department of Public Health also reported 5,313 breakthrough cases from last week, which was up from the tally of 4,608 breakthrough infections during the previous week. The breakthrough count has been climbing in the last couple of weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abc17news.com

Czech Republic, Slovakia see record cases, mull restrictions

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic and Slovakia have reported record daily numbers of new coronavirus cases. The Czech daily tally soared to 22,479 new cases, eclipsing the previous record set Jan. 7 by almost 5,000 and nearly 8,000 more than a week ago. Slovakia’s 8,342 new virus cases broke a record set Friday. The governments of the neighboring European countries plan to approve new restrictions on Thursday in response to rising infections. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government is considering several options, including following neighboring Austria in ordering a lockdown for unvaccinated residents. Slovakia is reviewing whether to ban unvaccinated individuals from non-essential stores, shopping malls, gyms, pools, hotels and mass public gatherings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Slovakia’s COVID cases rise by record as government prepares lockdown

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, just ahead of a government meeting likely to agree a short-term lockdown to quell the world’s fastest surge in infections. Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, has the highest per-capita infection rise in the world,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany warns tighter Covid restrictions needed to curb ‘dramatic’ fourth wave

Tighter Covid rules are needed to curb Germany's spiralling infection rate, the country's health minister said as he warned that the pandemic in some regions has moved from "serious" to "dramatic".As hospitals continued to fill up and the rate of transmission rocketed to 399.8 per 100,000 people on Tuesday - the 16th straight day it has hit a record level, according to the Rober Koch Institue - Jens Spahn called for further rules to restrict access to public spaces such as bars and restaurants.With Germany battling a fourth wave blamed on the "very contagious Delta variant", Mr Spahn suggested...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France to step up border controls over COVID-19 worries

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France will increase controls at its borders to try to tackle a rise in coronavirus infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said in a televised interview on Thursday. “We will reinforce them with multiple means,” Veran told broadcaster TF1, adding that “this will be specified in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Merkel gives stark warning as Germany's Covid death toll tops 100,000

German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued an urgent warning on pandemic management on Thursday to the new government coming in to succeed her, imploring it to take quick, decisive measures as the country's total death toll passed 100,000. Speaking one day after Olaf Scholz presented his new centre-left-led ruling coalition due to take office next month, the outgoing Merkel told reporters that "every day counts" as Germany continues to smash daily coronavirus infection records. "We need more contact restrictions," Merkel said, adding that she had "today clearly told" Scholz that "we can still manage this transition period together and look at all necessary measures". Calling Thursday a "sad day" over the grim death toll, Merkel, a trained scientist, said she had sought dialogue with Scholz, a Social Democrat, and the leaders of his coalition partners Greens and the libertarian FDP because of the gravity of the situation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery. The number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Portugal reimposes rules as COVID-19 cases rise

LISBON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Portugal, which has one of the world's highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19, announced it would reimpose restrictions to stop a surge in cases, ordering all passengers flying into the country to show a negative test certificate on arrival. "It doesn't matter how successful the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said it was concerned by a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa that might make vaccines less effective and imperil efforts to fight the pandemic. The UK Health Security Agency said the variant, which is called B.1.1.529, has a spike...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Israel restricts travel to southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Israel announced on Thursday it was barring its citizens from travelling to southern Africa and banning the entry of foreigners from the region, citing the detection by South African scientists of a new COVID-19 variant. South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini were...
TRAVEL
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The 40-year-old mother-of-two is expected to take on the role in early December once the new government -- made up of the Social Democrats (SPD), the liberal FDP and the Greens -- is formally installed. Baerbock has signalled a more assertive stance on China and Russia, putting respect for human rights and the rule of law at the centre of German diplomacy. Green party manager Michael Kellner said in a statement that co-leader Robert Habeck has been tapped to head a "super ministry" grouping together economy, energy and climate protection.
POLITICS
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
POLITICS
Reuters

S.Africa detects new COVID-19 variant, implications not yet clear

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, they said on Thursday. The variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced Thursday. The coronavirus evolves as it spreads and many new variants, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
Reuters

France expands sea monitoring as migrants vow to pursue UK dream

DUNKIRK, France/ZAGREB, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France pledged on Thursday to step up surveillance of its northern shores, but migrants huddling in makeshift camps said neither that nor a tragic drowning the day before would stop them from trying to cross the Channel to Britain. Seventeen men, seven women and...
POLITICS
