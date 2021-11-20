Slovakia reports new record of coronavirus cases since pandemic start

PRAGUE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Slovakia reported 9,171 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday.

The country of 5.5 million earlier in the week tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots.

With a seven-day incidence of 11,500 new cases per million inhabitants, the country has the worst reported epidemic situation in the world, according to Our World in Data statistics. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Andrew Heavens)