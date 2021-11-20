ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Disappointed in legislature

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to express my disappointment with our legislature. After the medical experts in our country and our state have led us into lives free or almost free of Smallpox, Polio, Measles, Diphtheria, Mumps, and many other devastating diseases, some of our current legislators are doing everything they can to...

Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Fair representation is the bedrock of a democracy. What the Legislature has done is infuriating.

I totally agree with Andy Larson’s recent piece in The Tribune. I am furious with the Legislature’s ignoring the work of the Redistricting Commission. I am not only angry, I feel betrayed! Legislators are elected to represent the people in their districts who voted for them. Instead, the Legislature arrogantly passed over twelve possible choices, which followed established and reasonable guidelines. They approved their own self-serving map which ignored guidelines and the hours of transparent work of a commission established by a vote of the citizens of Utah.
kmvt

Dozens of bills introduced to legislature on Monday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho legislature reconvened on Monday morning. On the docket for lawmakers are dozens of bills, most of which involve fighting vaccine mandates, including the COVID-19 vaccine requirements proposed by President Joe Biden. Among the bills heard in the House Business Committee Monday is one that...
thechronicleonline.com

Pandemic: Court overrules vaccine mandate

Employers with 100 or more workers in Columbia County, across Oregon and around the nation who were previously facing a federal mandate to either enforce mandatory vaccination in the workplace or have their employees undergo regular COVID-19 testing, now are not immediately facing the mandate. The U.S. Department of Labor’s...
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
Union Leader

Governor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive order

CONCORD — Following a second straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to let hospitals exceed their licensed bed limits. The order will permit hospitals to create “internal surge centers” on the hospital campus to have more available beds even as these health care providers confront a chronic workforce shortage.
CONCORD, NH
biospace.com

COVID-19: Dire Predictions from WHO and Good News for Older Patients

Although vaccines and effective therapeutics are powerful tools in preventing and treating COVID-19, we’re not done battling the disease just yet. The World Health Organization and the University of Washington have dire predictions for COVID-19 deaths through spring 2022. For those stories and more, read on. WHO Projects European COVID...
CBS Denver

Nurses Say Colorado Hospitals Are In Crisis And It’s Getting Worse

DENVER (CBS) — She was named nurse of the year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s been fired — and is speaking out. Stevie Silvers says UCHealth let her go, a year and a half after honoring her for “transformational leadership.” (credit: CBS) “I’ve been told across the board you’ll never find another job in health care.” Silvers says she was let go for choosing her health over her job, and she’s not talking about the vaccine — although she does have a religious exemption. “I was getting sores in the back of my throat, under my tongue and nose.” Because of...
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
