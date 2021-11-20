ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘It’s unacceptable’: Father of Jacob Blake reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

By Ryan Kruger
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04voSx_0d2f7ftB00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As the world watched the verdict come down in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with shooting three men during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Jacob Blake, Sr. was devastated.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

Blake’s son, Jacob Blake, Jr. is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha Police Officer in August of 2020. The shooting sparked outrage and protests which ultimately led to the deadly shooting by Rittenhouse.

A jury said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed two men and injured another.

“Imagine if that little boy was Black. That 17-year-old. He’s a little boy. Imagine he was Black,” said Blake.

Rittenhouse pleads not guilty in Kenosha protest slayings

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey has been cleared of wrongdoing by investigators. The Police Chief says Sheskey’s actions were within department policy.

Prosecutors chose not to file charges against the officer who has since returned to the force. In October, the Justice Department announced it wouldn’t be filing civil rights charges against Sheskey.

The shooting blew out two vertebrae in Blake’s spine.

“He’s in pain, daily. Some days he has good days. Some days he has bad days,” said Blake, Sr. “No one is really recognizing what he’s going through. He can no longer run with my grandchildren.”

Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha, prosecutor says

Blake filed a lawsuit against Sheskey. The family is hoping the Justice Department will reopen its investigation into Sheskey.

“I won’t stop representing for my son,” Blake, Sr. said. “When I’m buried, I’ll be buried in a Jacob Blake shirt. Justice for my son.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Shots fired in Troy now a homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police said on Thanksgiving morning that they’re now investigating a shooting on Wednesday night as a homicide. The victim in the South Troy shooting died from his gunshot wounds overnight. Police identified the victim as Darryl Gilmore, 40, of Troy. Around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, patrols received multiple 911 calls […]
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Justice Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NEWS10 ABC

$26K, drugs, guns seized in Ithaca raid

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A lengthy investigation into weapons and narcotic activity in Ithaca led police to find multiple illegal weapons, drugs, and five figures in cash while executing a search warrant in Ithaca. Police did not announce any arrests connected with Tuesday’s raid. The Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served the warrant on Lake Avenue […]
ITHACA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy