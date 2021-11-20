ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aisling Bea hails Home Sweet Home Alone character Max Mercer as 'more evil' Kevin McCallister

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAisling Bea has described 'Home Sweet Home Alone' character Max Mercer as a "more evil"...

www.ftimes.com

southernillinoisnow.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ is a sequel, not a reboot, says star Aisling Bea

Home Alone, the perennial holiday movie about a mischievous boy defending his home from opportunistic burglars, will have its story continued in the new Disney+ original, Home Sweet Home Alone. Star Aisling Bea [ASH-ling bee], who plays the protagonist’s mother, told ABC Audio the film is “not a remake” of...
CinemaBlend

Home Sweet Home Alone: What We Learn About Malcaulay Culkin's Kevin In The Disney+ Movie

SPOILERS are ahead for Home Sweet Home Alone, now streaming on Disney+. Since we learned that the Home Alone franchise would be back this holiday season, one word remained on many lips: KEVIN! Macaulay Culkin's young Kevin McCallister was obviously the best part of these holiday classics, but no, he does not make his way into Disney+’s Home Sweet Home Alone. However, there is a sweet connection drawn between the 1990 movie and the new movie that gives us an idea of how Kevin is doing these days.
Detroit News

'Home Sweet Home Alone' review: Update is familiar but fun

The plot is familiar — a young boy, left by himself for Christmas, is forced to defend his home against burglars using a series of elaborate homemade booby traps — but the execution of this update on the 1990 smash is fresh, and its hearty laughs make it a welcome holiday treat.
GamesRadar+

How to watch Home Sweet Home Alone online on Disney Plus now

Home Alone is one of those classics that frequently tops lists of the best Christmas films, and now there is a remake to help you relive the nostalgia of watching a child push a burglar down a flight of stairs. If you're looking to watch Home Sweet Home Alone, all you'll need is a Disney Plus subscription.
Inside the Magic

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Carries on the 31 Year ‘Home Alone’ Franchise

The classic holiday film, Home Alone entered theaters in 1990 and has been a holiday staple ever since. As the holidays have rounded the corner year after year, the Home Alone franchise has continued to grow. Home Alone (1990) was quickly followed by Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. In 1997, Home Alone 3 made its debut, with Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House arriving in 2002. Ten years went by before the fifth installment of the Home Alone franchise arrived, called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist in 2012. And now, a total of 31 years since the very first Home Alone, a Disney+ original film has landed. Home Sweet Home Alone carries on the Home Alone franchise in 2021 for all of us Home Alone fans to enjoy for the holidays.
digitalspy.com

How Home Sweet Home Alone connects to the original movie

Home Alone is back in our lives as new Disney+ movie Home Sweet Home Alone reboots the classic series with an interesting twist. The sixth movie in the series flips the main concept on its head as instead of the burglars being criminals, they're just an ordinary couple who are trying to retrieve a priceless heirloom they think a 10-year-old boy has stolen from them.
arcamax.com

Rob Delaney appreciates Home Sweet Home Alone concerns

Rob Delaney can understand the concerns about 'Home Sweet Home Alone'. The 44-year-old actor stars as Jeff McKenzie in the new movie in the 'Home Alone' franchise and has revealed that he accepts the lukewarm reception from viewers towards a reimagining of the original 1990 festive classic. Asked what made...
cinelinx.com

Home Sweet Home Alone is Fun, Clever and a Real Family Treat | Review

If you are looking for a fun, clever and pretty genuinely funny family film for the holidays, Home Sweet Home Alone might be just the ticket. I must admit, I did not have high hopes for this film. In fact, my expectations were low as I, for the umpteenth time in recent years, wondered why the need to remake a still-popular classic. But while Home Sweet Home Alone is reminiscent of 1990’s Home Alone, there was enough comedy – in many cases, the film poking fun at itself – to carry this new version to a reasonably good reception. I was pleasantly surprised and recommend it to families this holiday season for some warm-fuzzy, festive viewing.
Mountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

“Home Sweet Home Alone” is the movie that would have been produced back in 1990 if nothing was executed correctly and the filmmakers didn’t capture lighting in a bottle. This new film is the “Cliff Notes” version of “Home Alone” in that it lacks any of the nuance or true understanding of what made the original Chris Columbus/John Hughes film work.
thekoalition.com

Home Sweet Home Alone Is A Twist On A Classic

It is the last few weeks before Christmas in the sleepy suburb of Winnetka, when children are on their best behavior and dreaming of a windfall of presents. Parents, meanwhile, are irritated from the stress of holiday shopping, and are frazzled and utterly exhausted. Jeff and Pam McKenzie (Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper) have even more to worry about this year. Jeff has lost his job, and they are thinking of selling their home but are distraught at the thought of leaving the only home their family has ever known, and right before the holidays, no less.
allears.net

The Stars of ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ on How They Took Inspiration from the Original ‘Home Alone’

Disney+ Day is coming up soon, on November 12th, 2021. This is the two-year anniversary of Disney’s streaming service, and they’re celebrating the occasion with a whole lot of new content. If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you can check out new shorts, series, and movies, along with the release of some recent movies that were previously only available with Disney+ Premier. One of the most anticipated new films is Home Sweet Home Alone — Disney’s remake of the classic holiday movie.
The Independent

What do Disney possibly hope to achieve with Home Sweet Home Alone?

Nostalgia, as Mad Men’s Don Draper once said, is delicate – but potent. Perhaps the biggest problem with contemporary Hollywood cinema is that it’s taken the second part of this notion entirely to heart, while ignoring the first part altogether. Rather than being flecked onto the dish like a precious spice, nostalgia is heaped on in great dusty globs. Studios bark reminiscences at us like some kind of primordial Peter Kay routine: Remember Ghostbusters? Remember Star Wars? Remember Jurassic Park? It’s enough to stick in your throat.It is the rabid pursuit of nostalgia that led to where we are now:...
imdb.com

7 Times Home Sweet Home Alone Paid Homage to the Original Home Alone

Who says you can't go home again? Twenty-six years after Home Alone turned Macaulay Culkin into the world's most famous child star and became a Christmas staple, the classic movie's Disney Plus remake is finally here. Home Sweet Home Alone finds JoJo Rabbit standout Artie Yates filling Culkin's iconic puffer jacket and beanie as Max Mercer, Gen-z's Kevin McCallister. The British 10-year-old is tasked with defending his Chicago home from robbers (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) after he is left alone for the holidays when his family departs for a vacation in Tokyo. In this version, they're tripped up by the fact that they were split up onto separate flights....
