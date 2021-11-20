Aisling Bea hails Home Sweet Home Alone character Max Mercer as 'more evil' Kevin McCallister

If you are looking for a fun, clever and pretty genuinely funny family film for the holidays, Home Sweet Home Alone might be just the ticket. I must admit, I did not have high hopes for this film. In fact, my expectations were low as I, for the umpteenth time in recent years, wondered why the need to remake a still-popular classic. But while Home Sweet Home Alone is reminiscent of 1990’s Home Alone, there was enough comedy – in many cases, the film poking fun at itself – to carry this new version to a reasonably good reception. I was pleasantly surprised and recommend it to families this holiday season for some warm-fuzzy, festive viewing.
Comments / 0