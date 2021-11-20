Aisling Bea hails Home Sweet Home Alone character Max Mercer as 'more evil' Kevin McCallister

The classic holiday film, Home Alone entered theaters in 1990 and has been a holiday staple ever since. As the holidays have rounded the corner year after year, the Home Alone franchise has continued to grow. Home Alone (1990) was quickly followed by Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in 1992. In 1997, Home Alone 3 made its debut, with Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House arriving in 2002. Ten years went by before the fifth installment of the Home Alone franchise arrived, called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist in 2012. And now, a total of 31 years since the very first Home Alone, a Disney+ original film has landed. Home Sweet Home Alone carries on the Home Alone franchise in 2021 for all of us Home Alone fans to enjoy for the holidays.

