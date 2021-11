After hearing that thousands of Oregonians could lose their homes over the holidays, Governor Kate Brown said she’d be in favor of a special session to prevent evictions. At a special meeting with the Governor Wednesday night, members of the Community Alliance of Tenants praised the safety measures Brown’s enacted during the pandemic. But they’re not enough, says Marih Alyn Claire. “The winter and holiday season is upon us now. Therefore, we’re calling on you, to stop evictions, ensuring tenants are able to remain safe in their homes. The wait and see, patchwork policy approach isn’t sufficient.”

