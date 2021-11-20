Life briefs: Colonel Crawford Students of the Month, scholarships, and a reunion

Colonel Crawford Students of the Month honored

NORTH ROBINSON — Two Colonel Crawford Seniors were honored as Students of the Month by the Colonel Crawford Lions at their November dinner meeting. Each student was presented with a commemorative certificate and a check for $100.

Nadia Thew is the November Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Jared and Jessica Thew. Nadia serves as the secretary of the National Honor Society and is a member of the Academic Challenge Team. She has also earned an academic letter each year and serves as senior class secretary.

Other school-related activities include participation in Vision Show Choir, Project B.L.A.C.K. and being a Young Life Student Leader. Nadia was also the 2021 homecoming queen.

Her community service activities include the Backpack Program in Bucyrus and Crossroads Community Church projects. She participates in student ministry as a worship leader and as a student leader.

Nadia works as a manager at East of Chicago Pizza in Galion and Shelby. Her college plans are undecided.

The Student of the Month for December is Mason Studer, son of Andrew and Melanie Studer. He has earned all A's for the past three years and serves as vice president of the National Honor Society.

Mason is a member of student council and is a Young Life leader. He is the president of FCCLA and has earned perfect attendance awards since ninth grade.

As a member of the CCHS basketball team, Mason has earned All N-10 and All-Ohio Special Mention recognitions.

His community service activities include basketball personal training, shoveling snow for the elderly, running the water station for cross country meets and helping with prom set-up and taking-down.

Mason is planning to major in physical education or industrial arts education and play college basketball. His college choice is undecided.

Area Agency on Aging announces 2022 scholarship program

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. has announced its 2022 scholarship program.

The Area Agency on Aging Board of Trustees elected to provide three scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or classes benefitting the field of aging. Award amounts for the academic year 2022-2023 are as follows: A $2,000 scholarship for a student attending a four-year university; a $1000 scholarship for a student attending a two-year college or technical school; and a $1,000 scholarship for a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or enrolled in an accredited program for certification.

Applicants must be a high school graduate and reside in one of the following nine counties: Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Seneca or Wyandot.

Details about the scholarship program, eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. website beginning Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. The deadline for applications is April 1, 2022.

For more information, contact Susie Danuloff at the Area Agency on Aging at 567-247-7105 or sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org.

Bucyrus Class of '61 holds reunion

Twenty members of the Bucyrus High School Class of 1961, along with spouses and guests, celebrated the 60th anniversary of their high school graduation on Sept. 25. at the HideAway Country Inn. Four of those attending were from out-of-state.

The evening was spent socializing and looking at mementos from years gone by. A moment of silence was held for the 38 deceased members of the class.

The reunion committee consisted of Dave McKinnon, Jo Ann Enders Hargis, Mike Crum Diana Campbell and Joan Pearse.