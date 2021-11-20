EU has backed Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

Mercy Hospital Washington officials tentatively plan to use the Merck and Pfizer pills to treat COVID-19 patients once those drugs are authorized in the U.S. Last week, pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which created the first widely used COVID-19 vaccine, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give emergency authorization to Paxlovid, its new oral drug for treatment of COVID-19. According to the company’s data, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by 89 percent in those who received treatment within three days of symptom onset.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO