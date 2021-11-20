ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU has backed Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two pills play a huge role in fighting the coronavirus. These...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Reuters

EU advises on Merck COVID pill as reviews rival from Pfizer

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator has issued advice on using Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill for adults and began a review of a rival tablet from Pfizer (PFE.N) to help member states decide on quick adoption ahead of any formal EU-wide approval. In two separate statements on...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

EU embraces Merck’s new Lagevrito pill as COVID-19 cases surge

EU regulator said the treatment should be administered as soon as possible after COVID-19 is diagnosed and within five days of the start of symptoms. The medicine should be taken twice a day for a period of five days. On Friday, the European Union drug regulator issued an ‘advice’ supporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MySanAntonio

Merck's Covid pill partner in India sees a short-lived boom

For a drugmaker licensed to produce Merck & Co.'s promising Covid-19 pill and sell Russia's Sputnik V shot, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is surprisingly mellow about the rewards it expects from these medical breakthroughs even as virus waves continue to hit parts of the world. "Covid portfolios are going to be...
HEALTH
Washington Missourian

Merck and Pfizer COVID-19 pills may come to Mercy hospitals

Mercy Hospital Washington officials tentatively plan to use the Merck and Pfizer pills to treat COVID-19 patients once those drugs are authorized in the U.S. Last week, pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which created the first widely used COVID-19 vaccine, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to give emergency authorization to Paxlovid, its new oral drug for treatment of COVID-19. According to the company’s data, Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by 89 percent in those who received treatment within three days of symptom onset.
WASHINGTON, MO
opb.org

I’m fully vaccinated and I also had COVID. Do I need a booster?

Federal health officials are urging Americans to shore up their immunity ahead of the winter holidays by getting a COVID-19 booster shot. But not everyone is working with the same defenses when it comes to keeping the virus at bay. More than 47 million people in the U.S have already...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
industryglobalnews24.com

Austria reimposes lockdown as cases soar

Austria has again imposed a lockdown for all and made vaccinations mandatory, as per the announcement made by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg. Austria is the first country in the EU to take such stringent measures as coronavirus cases increase. Highlights. Austria again imposes lockdown after a rise in cases was noticed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Community Policy