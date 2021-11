Slitherine Software and Black Lab Games have announced that Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector launches into Xbox Game Pass on December 2nd. "We are immensely excited to bring Battlesector to consoles," the devs say. "We feel that we’ve maintained the visual fidelity and gameplay pace of the PC version, which is an achievement on previous-gen console hardware. The only feature that hasn’t been implemented on consoles is the asynchronous (PBEM) multiplayer system. That said, in addition to live multiplayer matches, we feel that the inclusion of hot-seat multiplayer — where two players compete by taking turns to plan and execute their moves on the same console — more than makes up for it."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO