Wild Rose Clinton fined for self exclusion violation

(Radio Iowa) – There are a lot of ways to cook a turkey and but the director of the Iowa Culinary Institute at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) says every method has one goal. Chef John Andres says that’s to keep the meat moist. “You are always kind of in a battle between getting the outside of your turkey nice and caramelized and roasted — and at the same time, you want to retain moisture in the meat. And you’re literally cooking it from the outside inward, not overcooking the outside while getting the inside to a safe internal temperature,” he says.

