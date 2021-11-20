ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Wild Rose Clinton fined for self exclusion violation

kjan.com
 5 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – The Wild Rose Clinton casino has agreed to a fine for a violation involving the self exclusion gambling law. Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilkoh, says the violation involved casino...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
beeherald.com

Wild Rose posts state record with 89% re-up vote

Wild Rose Casino & Hotel-Jefferson, along with its qualified sponsoring organization, Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation, will continue operating here thanks to the dominating passage of the county’s gaming referendum Tuesday. “It’s a huge, overwhelming victory,” said Rick Morain, a board member of the non-profit Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
outsidemagazine

What You Missed: Deb Haaland Orders Removal of Offensive Names on Federal Land

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Welcome to What You Missed, our daily digest of breaking news and topical perspectives from across the outdoor world. You can also get this news delivered to your email inbox six days a week by signing up for the What You Missed newsletter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Iowa
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY
healthitsecurity.com

2 NJ Printing Companies Fined for HIPAA Violations, PHI Exposure

- Two New Jersey-based printing companies agreed to pay a fine of $130,000 for potentially committing HIPAA violations and New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act (CFA) violations through protected health information (PHI) exposure, according to an announcement from the Division of Consumer Affairs and Andrew J. Bruck, New Jersey’s acting attorney general.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
missouriindependent.com

Pro-Parson PAC fined by Missouri Ethics Commission for violation

The political action committee created to advocate for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson accepted an illegal contribution of $150,000 last year from an out-of-state group. In a consent order filed this week, the Missouri Ethics Commission determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe the Oct. 2, 2020, donation to Uniting Missouri PAC from RAGA Action Fund violated state campaign finance laws.
POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would prohibit Michigan's workplace safety agency from fining employers for first-time violations of COVID-19 rules and require them to be reimbursed if they violated 2020 executive orders that were later declared unconstitutional. The Democratic governor said Friday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kjan.com

Iowa delegation splits along party lines as US House passes Build Back Better bill

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s U.S. House delegation has voted along party lines as Democrats passed their Build Back Better Act. Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from Des Moines, calls the bill transformational. “I don’t look at this as a bill for Democrats,” Axne says. “I look at this as a bill for Iowans and a bill for Americans because it fulfills the promises I made to the people here in the state when I decided to run which was putting money in people’s pockets and bringing more opportunity to the people that live here.”
IOWA STATE
Middletown Press

Oregon school district fined $11K over COVID violations

ADRIAN, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school district has been fined $11,000 for failing to uphold the state indoor mask mandate and other violations. The current state mandate requires students to wear masks indoors to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Adrian School District, near the Idaho border, is a small district that includes an elementary and high school with about 300 students total.
OREGON STATE
kjan.com

Iowa Chef talks turkey cooking

(Radio Iowa) – There are a lot of ways to cook a turkey and but the director of the Iowa Culinary Institute at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) says every method has one goal. Chef John Andres says that’s to keep the meat moist. “You are always kind of in a battle between getting the outside of your turkey nice and caramelized and roasted — and at the same time, you want to retain moisture in the meat. And you’re literally cooking it from the outside inward, not overcooking the outside while getting the inside to a safe internal temperature,” he says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Effort continues to get State medical marijuana board to full strength

(Radio Iowa) – The state board which oversees the medical marijuana program remains down four board members — but there is hope that will soon change. Program Bureau Chief, Owen Parker, updated the four members present for today’s (Friday) meeting. “I can let you know that we’ve been in touch...
HEALTH
kjan.com

Work release escape of Corionte Crishawn Williams

Davenport, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a man convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other crimes in Scott County, failed to return to the Davenport Residential Corrections Facility as required, Thursday. Authorities say 23-year-old Corionte Crishawn Williams is a black male, 5-feet 9-inches tall. He weighs 183 pounds. Williams was admitted to the work release facility on August 17, 2021.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy