Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

CHENNAI (Reuters) -Heavy rain that killed at least 25 people in southern India and Sri Lanka is likely to ease in the next few days, weather forecasters said on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of roads and low-lying areas in some places.
Canadian authorities on Tuesday recovered the body of a woman who was killed in mudslides brought by heavy rainfall in British Columbia over the weekend. David MacKenzie, the Pemberton District Search and Rescue manager, said his team came across seven vehicles at the slide site on Highway 99 near the town of Lillooet and police were trying to determine if there were any other bodies.
MOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a remote section of the mine. Regional officials declared three days of mourning for the victims.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities on Thursday discovered 10 bodies — nine of them hanging from an overpass — in the central state of Zacatecas, the scene of a battle for territory among drug cartels. The Zacatecas state public safety agency said in a statement the bodies were found...
ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
Another big storm is expected to hit several states in the Pacific Northwest this week. According to reports published by AccuWeather, several inches of rain will likely fall in Seattle, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.
(CNN) -- Four-year-old Cleo Smith has been found alive 18 days after she went missing in northwest Australia, and her mother, Ellie Smith, took to Instagram to celebrate the news. "Our family is whole again," Smith wrote Wednesday, alongside a smiling picture of her young daughter, who disappeared from her...
The USGS continues to monitor volcanoes around the country; four of them are now on a heightened ORANGE / WATCH level owing to activity. In Alaska, Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island and Great Sitkin, Pavlof, and Semisopochnoi are all displaying symptoms of unrest or activity. Except for Hawaii's Mauna Loa,...
TAPACHULA (Reuters) – Several thousand Haitian migrants on Monday clustered outside a stadium in southern Mexico that has been re-purposed into a migration office, urging authorities to let them pass freely through Mexico. Two caravans of migrants largely from Haiti and Central America have departed from the southern city of...
A woman was arrested at an airport in the US after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and attempting to punch another passenger.Las Vegas resident Katrina Alspaugh was escorted from McCarran International Airport in Nevada on 21 November after she was accused of getting into a fight with a fellow traveller and a member of cabin crew onboard an Allegiant Airlines flight.According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, released on Tuesday, officers were first requested to come to security after Alspaugh allegedly held up a fist in an attempt to hit another passenger.She refused to give her...
An Indian man was declared dead following a motorcycle accident and placed in a morgue freezer — but shocked his family when they discovered that he was still breathing the next day. Srikesh Kumar, 45, was in critical condition after he was struck by the motorcycle in Moradabad, east of...
Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
A man who smuggled copies of smash hit South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into North Korea has been sentenced to death, after authorities caught high school students watching the show, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).
U.S.-headquartered independent news agency RFA reported, quoting sources, that the series was smuggled in from China on USB flash drives and that the smuggler faces death by firing squad.
“A student who bought a drive received a life sentence, while six others who watched the show have been sentenced to five years hard labor, and teachers and school administrators have been fired and face banishment...
A Virginia Home Depot employee died following an accident that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, November 23. According to the Fairfax County police department, 43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was unloading supplies from a delivery truck. The store was located on Merrilee Drive. Suddenly, a nearby forklift fell on...
Police in Solomon Islands have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse hundreds of protesters, who allegedly burned down a building in the parliament precinct, a police station and a store in the nation’s capital of Honiara, amid reports of looting. The protesters marched on the parliamentary precinct in...
AUTAZES, Brazil, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Hundreds of dredging rafts operated by illegal miners have gathered in a gold rush on the Madeira River, a major tributary of the Amazon, floating hundreds of miles as state and federal authorities dispute who is responsible for stopping them. The flotilla of rafts...
MEXICO CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Haiti on Friday opened a consulate in the southern Mexican border city of Tapachula in a bid to help manage migration, Mexico's government said, amid a steep increase in Haitians attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico frontier this year. The opening of the consulate near...
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children, authorities said. The bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway, though authorities said the cause was still under investigation. Photos taken shortly after […]
In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
