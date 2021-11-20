Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

A woman was arrested at an airport in the US after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and attempting to punch another passenger.Las Vegas resident Katrina Alspaugh was escorted from McCarran International Airport in Nevada on 21 November after she was accused of getting into a fight with a fellow traveller and a member of cabin crew onboard an Allegiant Airlines flight.According to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department, released on Tuesday, officers were first requested to come to security after Alspaugh allegedly held up a fist in an attempt to hit another passenger.She refused to give her...

